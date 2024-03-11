Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: 'Isn’t it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host'

    America's former President Donald Trump took to social media and slammed Oscars presenter Jimmy Kimmel termed him the 'worst host' and suggested a replacement.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    The highly anticipated and most-awaited 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel, the show's host, took a moment at the Oscars, just before Al Pacino presented Best Picture, to read aloud Donald Trump's most recent social media slamming Jimmy Kimmel for hosting this year's Oscars. This year marked Jimmy's fourth time hosting the Oscars.

    Donald Trump's post

    Donald Trump took to social media and called Jimmy Kimmel the 'Worst Host' and asked for a replacement.

    Jimmy Kimmel's response

    Apart from Jimmy Kimmel's dig before the final prize was given, the 2024 Oscars were fairly Trump-free. However, politics continued to play a significant role. Many Oscar-goers, like Mark Ruffalo and Billie Eilish, wore red pins to show their support for a Gaza ceasefire. Protests about the ongoing crisis in Gaza drove hundreds of people to the Kodak Theater, causing so much traffic that the event began five minutes late.

    Oscars 2024

    The drama film 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy, received 13 nominations. Other winners were 'Barbie', 'Poor Things', and 'The Zone of Interest'.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
