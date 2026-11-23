The controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has taken an unusual turn, with a bizarre 'Chinese Spy Lookalike Contest' organised in New York City.

The controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has taken an unusual turn, with a bizarre 'Chinese Spy Lookalike Contest' organised in New York City. The event, held at Washington Square Park on November 21, transformed the ongoing espionage controversy into a public spectacle, attracting participants, spectators and social media attention.

Organised by FactMachine and Prez, the unusual competition invited contestants to dress up and impersonate characters inspired by the controversy involving Jensen and Alice Huang. Several participants turned up in spy-inspired outfits, while some even mimed retrieving classified documents from their pockets. A man dressed as Jensen Huang also joined the act.

The contest featured an unconventional voting system, with spectators scanning QR codes to select the participant who best pulled off the look. The winner was reportedly set to receive a cash prize of $50, approximately Rs 4,636.

Videos from the gathering, including clips shared by social media creators, have since circulated online, bringing further attention to the unusual event. What began as a serious controversy involving corporate espionage allegations and the global semiconductor industry has now inspired an unexpected street-level spectacle.

Watch the viral video here:

What Is The Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy?

The contest draws inspiration from allegations surrounding Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who has come under scrutiny over suspected links to Chinese intelligence. Reports have raised questions about her relationship with Jensen Huang and possible concerns surrounding the movement of advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies. However, her alleged role as a spy has not been conclusively established, and China has rejected the allegations.

The controversy intensified after Jensen acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and employees. Nvidia's board subsequently initiated an independent investigation, while Jensen stepped down as CEO on November 12.

The New York contest has added an unexpected internet-culture dimension to the developing controversy, turning a high-profile corporate and geopolitical story into an unusual public competition.