Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has died in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, under unclear circumstances. His death was confirmed by sources linked to the militant group, but authorities have not released an official cause. Anwar was a senior figure involved in the group's operations and logistics.

Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has died in Pakistan under circumstances that remain unclear, with no official confirmation on the cause of his death so far.

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The development was confirmed through channels linked to the Pakistan-based militant group, which stated that Anwar passed away in Bahawalpur. However, authorities have not released any details regarding how he died, leading to speculation and questions around the circumstances.

Anwar was considered a close associate within the functioning of Jaish-e-Mohammed and had reportedly been involved in its activities for years. Sources indicate he was part of the inner circle around Masood Azhar and played a role in operational and logistical aspects of the outfit.

The group announced that his funeral prayers would be held late at night at a mosque in Bahawalpur, a city known to host key infrastructure linked to the organisation.

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Despite the confirmation of his death, the absence of any official explanation has drawn attention. Reports noted that there has been no mention of illness or any specific incident, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

Jaish-e-Mohammed has been linked to several major attacks in India over the years, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, placing it under global scrutiny. The group’s leadership and network have frequently been targeted in counter-terror operations, particularly in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region.

The death of a senior figure closely tied to the organisation comes at a time when regional security remains tense, and militant activity continues to be closely monitored by intelligence agencies.

While the exact cause of Tahir Anwar’s death remains unknown, officials are expected to track further developments closely. The lack of clarity has only deepened intrigue around the incident, with more details likely to emerge in the coming days.

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