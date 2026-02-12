India's MEA stated that a recent UN report, which links Jaish-e-Mohammed to the 2025 Red Fort blast, has acknowledged India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the development.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that a recent UN report flagging the role of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the 2025 blast near the Red Fort has taken into account India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. The 37th Analytical and Support Sanctions Monitoring Team report acknowledges India's inputs on cross-border terrorism. The UN report linked Jaish-e-Mohammed to the Red Fort attack, claiming 15 lives, and noted the group's women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat, aims to support terrorist attacks. India had flagged concerns about Jaish-e-Mohammed's activities.

Addressing a query during the weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has taken note of a UN report highlighting Jaish-e-Mohammed's role in the 2025 Red Fort blast case. "On the report of the monitoring team, this particular report that you referred to it is there in the public domain, it is online, this was the 37th report of the Analytical and Support Sanctions Monitoring Team, this was published on 4th February, 2026 and we have seen that they have taken on board India's inputs in regards to our concern on cross border terrorism and also as to how we can strength the global fight against terrorism, " Jaiswal said.

UN Report Details

The spokesperson's remarks come in the context of the report highlighting the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in the 2025 blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The 37th report of the Analytical and Support Sanctions Monitoring Team stated in the regional developments section of Asia, that it took notice of India's inputs that "Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM, QDe.019) had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks. It was also reported to be linked to an attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi on 9 November that killed 15 people."

It added, "On 8 October, Jaish-i-Mohammed leader Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi (QDi.422) formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat (not listed), which was aimed at supporting terrorist attacks." It further stated, "Separately, it was reported that on 28 July, three individuals allegedly involved in the attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed."

India, Saudi Arabia Condemn Terrorism

Earlier, on January 28, Saudi Arabia condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort terror incident. In the 3rd meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council, both parties condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The meeting was held on January 28 in Riyadh. The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Interior, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the terror incident on 10 November 2025 near Red Fort, New Delhi, as per the statement. (ANI)