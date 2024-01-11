Jeffrey Epstein Case: Survivor makes chilling revelations about Sex Scandal, Many celebrities in soup

The testimony of a survivor in the Jeffrey Epstein Case has revealed shocking details to the public. Virginia Giuffre pressed charges against the late influential businessman for sexual assault. Jeffrey Epstein's case has unfolded a political and social storm in the United States just before the Federal election.

The Jeffrey Epstein case is moving on to the extreme ends after more documents and victim statements reveal the extent of the sex scandals that unfolded. Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of the sex scandals, made chilling revelations about Jeffrey Epstein's New York Town property. Nude photographs of victims were always there on the desk of Jeffrey Epstein, the survivor claimed.

In her testimony, Virginia Giuffre said, “So there were pictures on his desk in the office and around that room, and then there's this room that I refer to as the dungeon and that had a huge photograph of me and another girl, I mean huge as in bigger than that wall cabinet. There is a painting of both of us doing salacious (sexual) acts together.”

Also Read: World added 50% more clean energy in 2023 than 2022; signals progress towards COP28 targets

The Jeffrey Epstein storm has swept through domestic politics in the US after the federal government decided to unveil decade-old files relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The US businessman was one of the most influential personalities among American celebrities in the 90s and early 2000s. The documents have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein acted as a pimp to American celebrities and supplied women including children for sexual pleasure.

The Jeffrey Epstein storm kicked back in 2019 after a public testimony that resulted in a quick arrest of Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein later killed himself in his prison cell. Years later with the US Election 2024 on reach, the federal government made the Epstein files public which included names of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, etc.

Virginia Giuffre who has levied sexual assault charges against Jeffrey Epstein revealed further shocking details. According to the survivor, Jeffrey Epstein's New York Town property had a room that was filled with nude pictures of victims that he assaulted and supplied to celebrities.

Virginia Giuffre also added, “My assumption is there is at least 50 photographs on that table, some with nude photographs, some with girls in raunchy, forgive me when I say raunchy, I mean lingerie photos mixed in with Jeffrey [Epstein] and some of the privileged people he's met, such as, you know, I don't know, like old girlfriends or models or Naomi Campbell or whatever the case is; but among all of those photographs would be nude photographs.”