India's UN Mission celebrated 11 years of Digital India, recognising it as a transformation story. The mission highlighted the JAM Trinity, UPI's growth, and DigiLocker for driving financial inclusion and paperless, citizen-centric governance.

India's UN Mission marks 11 years of Digital India

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on Thursday marked the 11th anniversary of the "Digital India" initiative, recognising it as an exemplary story of transformation. In a post on X, the Mission highlighted how a robust digital landscape has fundamentally transformed public service delivery and driven financial inclusion across the country.

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The Mission emphasised that the foundation of this transformation rests on the JAM Trinity, the integration of Jan Dhan bank accounts, the Aadhaar biometric identity system, and mobile connectivity. It further noted that a key highlight of the digital landscape is the unprecedented growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In addition to financial infrastructure, the mission pointed to DigiLocker as a primary driver of paperless governance. "11 years of #DigitalIndia - a story of transformation like no other. India's DPI ecosystems have ensured citizen-centric governance through enhanced public service delivery. Highlights: #JAM Trinity, Jan Dhan, Aadhaar & Mobile, has driven financial inclusion, and welfare delivery at scale. #UPI transactions have grown by a factor of more than 10000 from 20 million in 2017 to 242 billion. #DigiLocker now serves beyond 700 million with more than 8.5 billion documents, making verification paperless. Here is a look at the real scale of India's digital landscape," the post read. #IndiaAtUN 11 years of #DigitalIndia - a story of transformation like no other. 🇮🇳’s DPI ecosystems have ensured citizen-centric governance through enhanced public service delivery. Highlights: ➡️ #JAM Trinity, Jan Dhan, Aadhaar & Mobile, has driven financial inclusion,… https://t.co/eqIUP1MgPB pic.twitter.com/46NVYgeCl8 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in US also hailed the 11 years of Digital India, highlighting the "lasting impact" the initiative has made. It noted that through the foundation set by this initiative, the groundwork for the next phase, which includes AI and semiconductors in underway. "Digital India completes 11 years today. Beyond payments and benefit transfers, its lasting impact is structural: it lowered the cost of doing business, formalised large parts of the economy, and extended market access well beyond metros. The groundwork for the next phase -- AI, semiconductors -- is now in place," the Embassy wrote on X. Digital India completes 11 years today. Beyond payments and benefit transfers, its lasting impact is structural: it lowered the cost of doing business, formalised large parts of the economy, and extended market access well beyond metros. The groundwork for the next phase — AI,… https://t.co/6MHvzBPkjN — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) July 1, 2026

PM Modi Highlights 'Ease of Living' Through Digital India

The statements came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X, highlighting how the Digital India programme has reshaped everyday life for citizens across the country since its launch on July 1, 2015.

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we mark 11 years since the Digital India initiative was launched. This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life. From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering 'Ease of Living.' Digital India has taken the wave of innovation to all parts of India, especially villages, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Young entrepreneurs, StartUps and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that our planet faces."

"This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible. Our strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more. This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity. Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," he added. Today, we mark 11 years since the Digital India initiative was launched. This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life. From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

Driving India's Digital Economy and Future Growth

Over the last decade, Digital India has become the foundation of India's digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure. India now leads global real-time digital payments, with UPI handling nearly 49% of worldwide transaction volume. The digital economy contributes nearly 12-14% of India's GDP. It is expected to contribute around one-fifth over the next decade.

Digital India accelerated innovation, startup growth, and technology adoption across sectors. It also strengthened India's capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Digital India continues to drive inclusive growth, technological self-reliance, and citizen empowerment nationwide, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The 9 Pillars of Digital India

The Digital India Programme was built around 9 pillars to provide a unified framework to expand digital access and foster innovation. That includes Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance, Electronic Delivery of Services, Information for All, Electronics Manufacturing, IT for Jobs, Early Harvest Programmes. These 9 pillars provide the strategic framework for Digital India, laying the foundation for a connected and future-ready nation.

Digital India Programme has evolved from an initiative to bridge the digital divide into one of the world's largest DPI ecosystems, powering governance across sectors. (ANI)