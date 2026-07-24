A 23-year-old woman was killed after a man plunged from a 12-storey apartment building and landed directly on her in central Japan. As per the police, both Inaba and Taguchi were hospitalised following the incident, but the former died around 5:30 am.

A routine late-night walk turned into tragedy in central Japan after a 23-year-old woman was killed when a man plunged from a 12-storey apartment building and landed directly on her. The incident unfolded around 1 am on Sunday (July 19) in Nagoya, where Houra Inaba was walking along the sidewalk with a friend when 29-year-old Shinsei Taguchi fell or possibly jumped from the high-rise, police said. The impact left both critically injured.

According to a report by Japan Today, authorities rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call from a woman who reported that someone had fallen from a building and seriously injured her friend.

Both Inaba and Taguchi were taken to hospital, but despite medical efforts, Inaba succumbed to hemorrhagic shock at around 5:30 am. Taguchi remains "unconscious and in critical condition". It is yet to be determined whether he jumped intentionally or fell accidentally.

The incident happened in a densely populated area lined with office towers and apartment buildings near the Nagoya Expressway's downtown loop, about 500 metres northeast of Yabacho Station on the Meijo subway line.

In August 2024, a 17-year-old high school girl fell from a commercial building near JR Yokohama Station, killing herself and a 32-year-old woman walking below. Four years earlier, in October 2020, a 17-year-old boy reportedly jumped from a commercial complex in Osaka, fatally injuring himself and a 19-year-old university student passing underneath.