The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata organised 'An Evening in Japan' in Puri to promote tourism and cultural ties. Officials highlighted Puri's appeal to Japanese tourists. The event complements broader diplomatic and economic talks.

Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion in Puri

Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata has organised 'An Evening in Japan' in collaboration with India-Japan Friendship Centre and the Hotel Association, Puri in Odisha. The event, held on Thursday, was aimed at Japanese tourism promotion and the exchange of culture between the two nations. Addressing the gathering in Puri, Deputy Consul General of Japan, Ashida Katsunori, said, "I learnt about Puri a lot when I came here. Education played a key role in Japan's development." Katsunori delivered a presentation on Japan as a major tourist destination.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Kunna Dash, President of India-Japan Friendship Centre, hailed Puri for attracting Japanese tourists. Kunna Dash said, "I was born in Puri, and I lived in Japan for 35 years. Japan consulate wanted a cultural exchange between Japan and India. Japan is surrounded by the ocean, and Japanese people like Puri due to the beach. If we further develop, Puri will attract more tourists."

Strengthening Bilateral and Economic Ties

Earlier on Thursday, according to a press release by the Japanese Foreign Affairs, a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Manish Tewari gave a courtesy call to the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kuunimitsu Ayano. As per the release, the Japanese minister stated that Japan and India are "Special Strategic Global Partners" which share fundamental values and expressed her intention to steadily advance cooperation across a wide range of fields, including economy, investment, and innovation based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in last August. The Indian delegation stated that it would like to contribute to the further development of the bilateral relations.

Furthering the economic ties between the two nations, the 7th Joint Committee Meeting under the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held on March 2 in Tokyo, Japan. The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, Government of India, and the Senior Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan. (ANI)