A chilling video circulating widely on social media has triggered alarm after a member of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was seen issuing a stark warning to citizens during a televised broadcast. The clip, reportedly aired on Iranian national television, shows an IRGC representative delivering a blunt message aimed at those perceived to be opposing the regime amid heightened regional tensions.

In the video, Salar Abnoush, an IRGC commander and MP, warned on state TV, “Control your children! It’s not going to be our fault if your sons and daughters won’t listen! Today in Iran, anyone who breathes a word that echoes the enemy's tune is standing on the same ground as Tel Aviv and their head is as good as Netanyahu's. A shoot-to-kill order has been issued against them!”

The warning also reportedly implies that authorities have already issued shoot-to-kill orders against individuals deemed hostile to the state.

The IRGC, one of Iran’s most powerful military and political institutions, plays a central role in safeguarding the Islamic Republic’s leadership and suppressing internal threats. Its messaging often intensifies during periods of geopolitical confrontation.

The viral clip comes at a time when tensions across the Middle East remain high, with Iran locked in a deepening standoff with Israel and the United States.

Iran Guards launch missiles at Israel's Tel Aviv

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards announced a wave of missile launches on the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

"Missiles headed toward Tel Aviv," IRNA said, reporting a Guards statement on "a combined missile and drone attack... targeting locations in the heart of Tel Aviv".

Meanwhile, Israel's military chief said the US-Israeli campaign against Iran was entering its next stage, with operations aimed at crushing the Islamic republic's military capabilities.

"In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.