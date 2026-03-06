Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirmed 3 Navy members were on a US sub that sank an Iranian vessel. He clarified they did not participate in the offensive action, which occurred off Sri Lanka, as part of long-standing training arrangements.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has verified that three Royal Australian Navy members were stationed on a United States submarine that destroyed an Iranian naval vessel earlier this week, ABC News reported. The Prime Minister maintained that the Australian personnel did not take part in the mission to destroy the IRIS Dena, asserting that the nation's military staff did not "participate in any offensive action" against Tehran.

The Iranian frigate was sunk by a US fast-attack submarine in waters off the coast of Sri Lanka. According to ABC News, Sri Lankan officials stated on Thursday that 87 bodies have been retrieved from the site, while 32 individuals have been rescued. While Washington has not officially named the vessel involved, military analysts suggest it was the USS Minnesota. This Virginia-class submarine had previously rotated through HMAS Stirling near Perth.

AUKUS Training Program

As part of the AUKUS pact, numerous Australian personnel have been embedded in US fast-attack submarine crews based in Pearl Harbour to gain experience before Australia receives its own nuclear-powered fleet. Initially, Australian authorities were hesitant to validate claims regarding the presence of their citizens on the attacking vessel. However, Albanese confirmed to Sky News this morning that three Australians were indeed present.

Prime Minister's Confirmation

"We wouldn't normally confirm such an issue, but given our [National Security Committee] meetings and the public interest, I can confirm that there were three Australian personnel on board that vessel," he stated. According to the ABC News report, the Prime Minister highlighted that strict protocols are in effect to prevent Australian staff from engaging in such combat roles. "I can confirm also, though, that no Australian personnel have participated in any offensive action against Iran," he said.

Albanese further explained, "These are long-standing third-country arrangements that have been in place for a long period of time, and what they do is ensure that Australian defence force personnel, where they are embedded in third countries' defence assets, they act in accordance with Australian law, Australian policy, and that is, of course, taking place across the board."

Scale of ADF Integration

Defence officials previously informed parliamentary hearings that "more than 50" ADF members were serving on American fast-attack submarines, with figures expected to rise. ABC News noted that approximately one in ten crew members on active US nuclear-powered attack submarines are currently Australian. Additionally, civilian staff are undergoing training in nuclear submarine maintenance to support Australia's future domestic capabilities.

Aftermath in Sri Lanka

In the aftermath of the sinking, Sri Lanka has provided refuge to another Iranian ship. The replenishment vessel IRINS Bushehr was moved to Trincomalee, while 208 crew members were transported to a naval facility near Colombo. (ANI)