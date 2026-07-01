Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Her 3-day visit focuses on talks with PM Modi on economic and energy security to bolster the 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' between the two nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit during which she will be participating in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, saying economic security and energy security will be among the key issues on the agenda during her discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two countries seek to deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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PM Takaichi on Visit Priorities

Soon after arriving in the national capital, Takaichi shared details of the priorities for her visit in a post on X, saying she looked forward to advancing strategic cooperation with India in light of the evolving international situation. This is her first visit to the country. "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India. As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centering on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'," she said in her post.

Summit to Cover Strategic, Economic, and Security Domains

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the summit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.

Economic Ties and Resilient Supply Chains

The visit is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

Maritime Security and Regional Development

Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions are also likely to cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast.

Business and Investment Cooperation

Takaichi is also expected to participate in the India-Japan Business Forum, where government and industry leaders from both countries will discuss expanding investment and commercial cooperation.

Bolstering 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'

Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and comes as both countries continue to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in response to evolving regional and global challenges. (ANI)