Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad and was welcomed by Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Asim Munir. The visit focuses on meaningful discussions aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday (local time) welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, expressing hope for talks focused on regional peace and stability.

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Dar said he received Araghchi along with Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and looked forward to meaningful discussions during the visit.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Dar wrote, "Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi."

"Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability," the post read.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Visit

Further, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Pakistan's top leadership to discuss the evolving regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability.

The official statement read, "An Iranian delegation headed by the Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran H.E. Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Islamabad today. The Iranian Foreign Minister was received by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir along with other senior officials upon arrival."

"During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," the statement read.

High-Level Meetings and Regional Tour

During his visit, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei is also accompanying him on the trip.

Following his stop in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is set to travel onward to Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour, ARY News reported.

(ANI)