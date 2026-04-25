RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, at a Stanford University conference, called for global unity based on a shared source of energy. He urged that science and technology be guided by human values and foster respect for all life.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday (local time) highlighted the idea of global unity and shared human values, saying that all people are connected through a common source of energy. Speaking at the THRIVE 2026 conference at Stanford University in California, he said that science and technology should be guided by human values and used to benefit society, while stressing the need for dialogue between different civilisations and traditions.

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"This conference provides an opportunity for dialogue, a dialogue between civilisations, traditions, and systems, and the collective wisdom of various societies. The greatest collective achievement of the human mind, which is science, should be guided by the greatest collective achievement of the human heart. We are all part of the same source of energy. That's why we all share one planet, one family, and one shared future...The advancement of science and technology should ultimately help liberate the human soul. In doing so, it should create the understanding that we belong to the universal oneness and share one source of energy," Hosabale said.

Respect for Nature and Oneness

Hosabale stressed the need to respect nature and all living beings, saying that humanity shares a common source of energy and must live in harmony with the environment. He said that viewing nature as something to exploit leads to harm, while recognising universal oneness encourages respect and humility towards all life forms.

"When you present nature as your slave, and nature is there for fulfilling our needs and greed, then the exploitation starts. But if you teach that we are all having one source of energy and we are all part of it, in my tradition, the Hindu tradition says that you have to respect every other creature, and they are equal to us. The same source of energy that is present in me is present in you, and that is present within all the flora and fauna. Because of this universal oneness, this will not only teach us to treat others with respect and humility, but also to treat the whole creature universe as one, and we are all part of that one truth," he said.

Holistic Education for Young Scientists

He also called for young scientists to study both science and its historical evolution across societies, and to explore the broader purpose of human life alongside scientific discovery.

"We should encourage young scientists to explore the science and history of the scientific journey of various societies. The purpose of life should also be discussed in scientific fields, not only the secrets of nature, but the purpose of human life as well. Then, I believe there will be a marriage between these two concepts," he further said.

Former US NSA on Global Collaboration

Further, Former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster, who was also present at the same conference, said that platforms like the Thrive conference help bring together leaders from geopolitics and business to better understand global challenges and work towards a more secure and prosperous future.

"At a time when geopolitics, business decision-making are intertwined more than ever, we need conferences like the Thrive conference to bring people from all those communities to help understand better and work together to build a better future," McMaster said. (ANI)