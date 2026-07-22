In a meeting with Chinese FM Wang Yi, EAM S Jaishankar underlined that peace and tranquillity in border areas is a prerequisite for normal India-China ties, which must be based on mutual respect, interest and sensitivity for a multi-polar Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said a stable and cooperative India-China relationship based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity can make a "valuable contribution" to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world, while underlining that peace and tranquillity in border areas remain a prerequisite for normal ties.

Jaishankar made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, Philippines, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said the bilateral meeting provided an opportunity to take stock of India-China ties and discuss important regional and global developments. "Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in October 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalising. This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August," Jaishankar said.

"We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he added.

Peace in border areas a prerequisite

Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace along the border, the External Affairs Minister said, "Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the prerequisite for normal ties."

He noted that both sides have engaged since October 2024 in Kazan to ensure this objective and stressed that relevant mechanisms in this domain must receive "full support and strong encouragement".

Jaishankar said that as two large neighbouring countries, India and China will naturally have their own interests, but differences should not be allowed to become disputes.

"It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbours, India and China would have their own particular interests. That is why our leaders had agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them," he said.

Normalisation of ties and outstanding issues

Welcoming recent steps towards normalisation of bilateral ties, Jaishankar highlighted the resumption of direct flights, updating of the visa regime, restarting of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and the recommencement of border trade.

However, he said several important issues still require attention, including fair market access, achieving a trade balance, ensuring supply chain predictability and facilitating official and people-to-people exchanges.

"We also need to agree on the meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities," Jaishankar said.

Cooperation on BRICS

The External Affairs Minister also appreciated China's support for BRICS-related activities and initiatives during India's chairship of the grouping this year.

"India is the chair of the BRICS this year. Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the support that China has given to various BRICS activities and initiatives during our chairship," he said.

Jaishankar said the current global situation was "extremely complicated" and that the meeting was an appropriate occasion to exchange views on pressing international issues.

The meeting comes as part of Jaishankar's two-day visit in Manila to participate in Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings. (ANI)

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