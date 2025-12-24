EAM S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to Sri Lanka's reconstruction after Cyclone Ditwah during his visit. He highlighted 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' and held talks with Tamil leaders and the opposition about the proposed aid package.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted India's Neighbourhood First policy and reiterated India's support in rebuilding Sri Lanka after the havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Jaishankar said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision MAHASAGAR, Operation Sagar Bandhu was commenced to help Sri Lanka, which was plunged into massive devastation due to the cyclone. In a post on X, he said, "Concluded my visit to Sri Lanka. Reaffirmed India's committment to reconstruction and rehabilitation in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaishankar holds talks with Lankan leaders

Earlier, Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The delegation shared their assessment of the havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah. In a post on X, he said, "Met in Colombo the leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community. They shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighted our proposed reconstruction package."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders. He highlighted India's efforts in reconstruction post Cyclone Ditwah havoc. In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post-Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation."

Jaishankar also held talks with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka. The two discussed the proposed reconstruction package to be given by India in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the meeting with Sajith Premadasa Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

'Fastest delivery of aid is priority'

Earlier in the day, during a press statement at a meeting with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar said India was prioritising the fastest delivery of aid to the country, given the damage caused by the cyclone. "We are conscious that work towards mitigating the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on the people of Sri Lanka must be done in the quickest time possible. We are discussing an effective coordination mechanism for the earliest possible delivery," he said. (ANI)