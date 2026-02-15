At the Munich Security Conference, EAM S Jaishankar met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha to discuss the ongoing conflict and bilateral ties. Jaishankar also held talks with Austrian and Serbian FMs and participated in a panel discussion.

Jaishankar Meets Ukrainian Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha at the Munich Security Conference 2026 in the backdrop of the ongoing United States-led negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian FM Sybiha, the two leaders discussed the current state of the conflict and reaffirmed the expansion of trade and the deepening of bilateral ties.

Series of Bilateral Meetings and Panel Discussions

In a series of meetings in Munich, Germany, Jaishankar also met with the Austrian Foreign Minister, M Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and the Serbian FM Marko Djuric. "Meetings with counterparts continued this afternoon. With FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger of Austria. With FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine. With FM @markodjuric of Serbia." S Jaishankar wrote in a series of X posts.

"I met with Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, Russia's strikes against our energy system, and ongoing negotiations. I underscored the importance of India's constructive engagement in U.S.-led international efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace. We also covered cooperation within international organisations and reaffirmed our mutual interest in further contacts, expanding trade, and deepening bilateral ties," Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Meanwhile, at the Conference, the EAM also joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and world leaders for a panel discussion on 'Stability Under Stress: The New Demands of Statecraft'. "Pleasure to join Finance Minister @nsitharaman, @carlbildt, Former PM of Sweden, @AnwarGargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President and @OSullivanMeghan at an @orfonline Panel on 'Stability Under Stress: The New Demands of Statecraft'," Jaishankar posted on X.

The EAM also met the American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch in Munich. "Delighted to meet the CEO of the American Jewish Committee @RepTedDeutch and his delegation," the EAM wrote.

Jaishankar Engages with G7 Ministers

Earlier, S Jaishankar met with G7 Foreign Ministers at the Munich Security Conference, reiterating India's support for the UN80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi's role in safeguarding global security.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts, discussing economic cooperation, defence ties, and regional security challenges. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers today at @MunSecConf. Reiterated India's support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council."

He also emphasised India's role in safeguarding the sea lines of communication, acting as a first responder in crises, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. "Emphasised our role in safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7", the post read.

About the Munich Security Conference 2026

The 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13 and will go on till February 15, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof and the Rosewood Munich. Led by MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, the conference brings together hundreds of decision-makers and opinion leaders from around the world to deliberate on pressing security challenges. Nearly 50 Heads of State and Government have confirmed participation at MSC 2026, including leaders from most European countries and a large delegation from the German Federal Government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (ANI)