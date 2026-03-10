On the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day, the Tibetan Youth Congress held a protest at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Demonstrators demanded a 'Free Tibet' and protection of human rights before several were detained by police.

Protest on Tibetan National Uprising Day

Members of the Tibetan community under the banner of the Tibetan Youth Congress staged a peaceful protest outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital on Tuesday, demanding freedom for Tibet and the protection of human rights for Tibetans.

Protesters gathered near the embassy as the community commemorated the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day today, raising slogans such as "Free Tibet" and calling for international support for the Tibetan cause. Several demonstrators were later detained by police and taken away in buses as security personnel moved to disperse the gathering.

'We Want Our Country Back': Protesters' Demands

Speaking to ANI while inside a police bus, a young protester said their primary demand was the restoration of Tibet as a free nation. "We want our country back. That's all our demand. Nothing more than this. Many of our people have sacrificed their lives for our country and we want justice. We also want other countries to help us so that we can make a better world and a better country," he said, adding, "Free Tibet."

Another protester, who was being escorted away by police, said Tibetans want their homeland to be free. "We are concerned about our Tibet. We really want Tibet to be a free country," he said before being moved away by security personnel.

A woman protester also called on China to release Tibetan political prisoners and ensure basic human rights for Tibetans. "We want the Chinese Embassy and the CCP to release Tibetan political prisoners in Tibet. We want basic human rights. Tibetans inside Tibet are struggling more than us," she said. She also urged the international community and the United Nations to pay greater attention to the human rights situation in Tibet. "Tibetans want His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to go back to Tibet, our own motherland. China is not letting us preserve our language and culture," the protester added.

During the protest, demonstrators shouted slogans demanding a "Free Tibet", while some accused China of repression in the region. The protest took place as the community commemorated the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day and supporters worldwide. The day serves both as a remembrance of the 1959 events and as a platform to highlight the aspirations of Tibetans for the preservation of their cultural, religious, and political identity.