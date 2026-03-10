India has sent humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) to flood-hit Mozambique. The assistance includes 500 MT of rice, relief supplies, and tonnes of medicines to support the nation's central and southern provinces, reaffirming its role as a first responder.

India on Tuesday sent food and relief assistance to inundated Mozambique in its effort to be the first responder. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that India sent 500 MT of rice as immediate food assistance, 10 MT of essential relief supplies and other support.

India's Multi-faceted Response

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India stands in solidarity with Mozambique in the wake of the devastating floods impacting its central and southern provinces. As part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, India has mounted a multi-faceted response to support the people of Mozambique. This includes dispatch of 500 MT of rice as immediate food assistance, 10 MT of essential relief supplies such as tents, hygiene kits and rehabilitation support items, and 3 tonnes of critical medicines aboard an Indian Navy ship. In addition, 86 MT of life-saving medicines have already been delivered via the sea route." India stands in solidarity with Mozambique in the wake of the devastating floods impacting its central and southern provinces. As part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, India has mounted a multi-faceted response to support the people of… pic.twitter.com/pdmbnIWAr8 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 10, 2026

"India remains committed to extend multifaceted support - humanitarian, medical, and logistical - reaffirming its role as a trusted first responder and a steadfast partner in the Indian Ocean Region and Africa," he added.

Mozambique's Vulnerability to Floods

Floods remain one of Mozambique's most frequent and destructive hazards. This Anticipatory Action Plan, developed by ADRA Mozambique and Fundacão SEPPA under Welthungerhilfe's WAHAFA program, sets out how communities and partners prepare for and respond ahead of impact--through early warnings, local coordination, and targeted support to the most vulnerable. It demonstrates how anticipatory action can save lives, protect livelihoods, and strengthen resilience, as per United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Mozambique experiences frequent and severe flooding, driven by its geographical position along the southwest Indian Ocean, extensive coastline of over 2,700 km, and numerous international river basins. Ranked highly vulnerable by global assessments such as the INFORM Risk Index (2024) and ND-GAIN Index (2021), Mozambique faces heightened disaster risks compounded by climate change, poverty, and limited infrastructure. Flooding, primarily river flooding, is a recurring natural hazard due to heavy rainfall during the rainy season (November to April) and cyclonic events. (ANI)