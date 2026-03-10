UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali says the nation's stability is unaffected by over 1,000 missile and drone attacks due to a robust defence architecture, which has intercepted the vast majority of threats, ensuring normalcy for residents.

Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India, highlighted a robust national security framework that has allowed the United Arab Emirates to maintain normalcy despite facing a significant number of missile and drone attacks. Speaking with ANI, he said that the UAE faced over 1,000 missile and drone attacks, but its stability and normal life for residents remain unaffected, thanks to years of investment in defence capabilities and national infrastructure resilience.

High Interception Rates a Result of Deliberate Design

The Ambassador provided specific data to illustrate the effectiveness of the UAE's defence systems, noting that the high interception rate is a result of a deliberately built architecture rather than "sheer luck." "UAE's ability to maintain stability under these conditions only reflects years of investment when it comes to defence capabilities, institutional readiness, and national infrastructure resilience. And the numbers tell the story. So of 1,440 drones detected, 1,359 were intercepted. And out of 253 ballistic missiles, 233 were destroyed in the air. That is not sheer luck. This is a defence architecture built for exactly this," he told ANI.

Institutional Readiness Ensures Uninterrupted Life

Beyond military defence, the Ambassador emphasised "institutional readiness" that has kept the daily lives of residents, including over 4 million Indians, uninterrupted. Essential services such as energy, water, healthcare, and telecommunications have continued without failure. Hotels, shopping centres, and tourist attractions remain fully operational. The financial sector remains resilient, with total assets exceeding 5.42 trillion dirhams. Strategic food reserves are currently positioned to cover 4 to 6 months of national demand. "Essential services, including energy, water, healthcare, telecommunications, and food supply, have continued without interruption. Hotels, shopping centres, and tourism attractions remain open. I've been out and about the past couple of weeks or so. The banking sector remains sound with total assets exceeding 5.42 trillion dirhams. Strategic food reserves cover 4-6 months of demand, and all of this basically is not accidental. The UAE has built a national security framework designed precisely for scenarios like this," said Alshaali.

The UAE's national security framework has enabled millions of residents, including 4 million Indians, to continue daily life with confidence. "Because that framework has held, over 4 million Indians and millions of other residents in the UAE have been able to continue their daily lives with confidence," he added.

UAE-Iran Diplomatic Ties Severed Amid Escalation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran have officially severed diplomatic relations following a major military escalation. This conflict was triggered by massive Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting Emirati territory, which Iran claims was in response to the presence of US military assets in the Gulf. The UAE officially closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrew its ambassador on March 1, 2026, following unprovoked Iranian strikes on civilian infrastructure and Al Dhafra Air Base.

The comments come as Iranian missiles continue to pound the UAE. UAE Ministry of Defence said earlier in the day in a post on X, "UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones." https://x.com/modgovae/status/2031223037295763865?s=20

India Issues Advisory for Nationals

Meanwhile, India has released advisories for Indians in the country. https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/2030497440856727827?s=20

"When you hear a warning alert, proceed immediately to a safe place and remain there until the warning alert has been lifted for your area. Do not attempt to go outside to take photograph/record videos," a part of the advisory dated March 8 read. (ANI)