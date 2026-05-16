External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with foreign leaders from the UAE, Nigeria, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and others on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, holding a series of bilateral talks on their partnerships.

Jaishankar's Bilateral Meetings on BRICS Sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Foreign leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. In a post on X, he said on Friday, "A warm conversation with Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar of UAE."

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Jaishankar also received Permanent Secretary Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed of Nigeria on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026. "Received Permanent Secretary Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed of Nigeria on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026," he said in a post on X.

"An engaging conversation with Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus," he added.

Jaishankar also held talks with the Uzbekistan FM. "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Mr Aloyev Bakhromjon Joraboevich of Uzbekistan at BRICS India 2026 FMM," he said.

"A useful meeting with First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzahan Ashikbayev of Kazakhstan on our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar said in a chain of posts on X.

Jaishankar described his meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Khereji of Saudi Arabia. "Glad to meet Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Khereji of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026 FMM," he said.

Jaishankar added, "A pleasure to meet Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms Nguyen Minh Hang of Vietnam this evening."

BRICS Ministers on Global Challenges

The Ministers in the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting noted that the current global challenges are complex and interlinked and impede economic growth and sustainable development of countries while accentuating persistent development gaps across countries and regions. They agreed that, in the context of the contemporary realities of the multipolar world, it is crucial that developing countries strengthen their efforts to promote dialogue and consultations for more just and equitable global governance and mutually beneficial relations among nations. They acknowledged that practical and actionable responses, taking into account national priorities and different stages of development, are key to addressing these challenges and reiterated the particular importance of sustainable development and inclusive growth in the UN agenda. In this context, they reaffirmed that BRICS remains an important platform for dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation in advancing practical solutions to common challenges. (ANI)