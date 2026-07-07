External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bahrain's Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. He also met Bahrain's Foreign Minister as part of his multi-nation Gulf tour.

Jaishankar holds high-level talks in Bahrain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister and held discussions on further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

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Sharing details in a post on X, he said that they also discussed the regional situation. "A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain H.E Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation." A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain H.E Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation. 🇮🇳 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/khQZuNks4P — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 7, 2026

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and held discussions on further strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Sharing details in a post on X, Jaishankar expressed deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community and said, "Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region."

EAM's multi-nation diplomatic tour

On Sunday, he met with his Qatari counterpart and Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani as part of his multi-nation visit in Doha, during which both sides explored new opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership. In a post on X, Jaishankar described the meeting as "a pleasure" and thanked the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation. He said the discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a multi-nation visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, US and Belgium, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

As per the MEA, Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the press release by MEA noted.

For the US-leg, EAM will visit New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29. Later, he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15. (ANI)