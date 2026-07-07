PM Narendra Modi, addressing the Indonesian Parliament, highlighted the shared history rooted in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. He underscored cultural links like Borobudur and Bali Yatra, calling for elevated ties based on this ancient bond.

Highlighting the "common history" that India and Indonesia share, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said their bond is "rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and in the ancient wisdom of Nalanda."

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A Bond Rooted in Shared Legacy

Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi noted that "India and Indonesia share more than just the sea; we share a common history as well."

"Our bond is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and in the ancient wisdom of Nalanda. We are connected through Wayang, dance, and music, as well as through magnificent monuments like Borobudur and Prambanan. We share a connection through Indonesia's national symbol, Garuda (the mount, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu), and through the festive spirit of Bali Yatra," he said.

Wayang is a traditional Indonesian puppetry based on the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Bali Yatra, meaning 'Voyage to Bali' in Odia, commemorates the 2,000-year-old maritime and cultural ties between ancient Kalinga (modern-day Odisha) and Indonesia, including Bali, Java, and Sumatra. It is celebrated annually starting on the full moon night of Kartika Purnima.

Borobudur in Java, Indonesia, is the world's single largest Buddhist temple complex. While Prambanan is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia, dedicated to the Hindu trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The central and tallest spire is devoted to Lord Shiva. Both the 9th-century temples are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

In a lighter moment, PM Modi underscored that both cultures appreciate the unique crunch of their respective snacks--the 'Papad' and 'Krupuk'. "When it comes to taste, it is hard to decide which is crunchier--Krupuk or Papad. Yet, one thing is certain: both spices and bumbu play an integral role in our lives," he said.

Maritime Ties and a Shared Future

PM Modi said, "India, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean- these names themselves bear witness to our deep-rooted connection. For millennia, our ports have linked us to the rest of the world, and our ships have carried trade and culture to distant lands. We hold immense potential for a future shaped by our maritime ties. Therefore, drawing upon the vastness of this ocean, I urge you today to help elevate the relationship between India and Indonesia to new heights"

A Pivotal Moment for Democratic Nations

The Prime Minister further declared that India and Indonesia stand at a pivotal moment in history, asserting that the next 25 years will be crucial for both nations as they strive to serve all of humanity together.

Emphasising the democratic values that define both nations, the Prime Minister stated that the goodwill and trust shared by the two countries must create new opportunities for their citizens. "Today India and Indonesia stand together at a pivotal moment in history. The first quarter of this century has passed, and the coming 25 years are crucial for both our nations. Today, standing before you on the great soil of Indonesia, I bring with me the conviction of our shared development. I come with the resolve that India and Indonesia, together, will serve all of humanity. The goodwill and trust that India and Indonesia share must create new opportunities for our citizens. When India and Indonesia stand together, they strengthen the world's faith that democracy creates opportunities, democracy builds trust, and democracy shapes the future," he said.

Looking ahead to the next twenty-five years, Prime Minister Modi articulated a vision of collaborative growth, anchored in his signature policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' He stressed that India pursues a path of development rather than expansionism, positioning the India-Indonesia alliance as a global beacon of trust. "India is a nation that pursues a policy of development rather than expansionism. We advocate for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', development for all, with the participation of all. Today, I stand before all of you carrying this very mantra and sentiment. Although our capitals may be thousands of kilometres apart, the sea separates us by only 150 kilometres. While the ocean has often served as a barrier or a source of distance between other nations, for India and Indonesia, it has never symbolised separation; instead, the sea acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future," he stated.

PM Modi's July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the formal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth visit to Indonesia and serves as a vital platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)