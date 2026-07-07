French delegate Benjamin Gallezot co-chaired the first India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals in New Delhi. Talks focused on cooperation in exploration, processing, and recycling to build resilient and sustainable supply chains.

First India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals

France's Interministerial Delegate for Strategic Minerals and Metals Supplies Benjamin Gallezot visited New Delhi on July 6-7, together with Olivier Frezot, Regional Director for Asia, Bureau of Geological and Mining Research, BRGM, the French Geological Survey.

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According to the French Embassy in India, on July 6 in New Delhi, Gallezot co-chaired the first India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals, with Joint Secretary, National Critical Mineral Mission, Ministry of Mines, Kadam Sandeep Vasant.

Focus on Resilient Supply Chains

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the exploration, processing and recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements, with the objective of building resilient and sustainable supply chains. The in-depth exchanges allowed the two countries to identify shared interests and develop collaboration projects in France, India and other key countries.

BRGM and the Geological Survey of India, which have a long-standing cooperation, participated in the discussions and identified avenues for joint work to enhance knowledge of the entire critical minerals value chain, the Embassy stated.

High-Level Engagements

During the visit, Gallezot met Deputy National Security Advisor, Pavan Kapoor, and participated in an interaction with representatives of Indian companies across a wide range of economic sectors organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Building on Previous Agreements

The visit builds on the France-India Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in Critical Minerals, signed during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026. The Declaration provides a framework for closer cooperation in exploration, mining, research and innovation, diversification of value chains, supply chain resilience and circularity, the embassy stated.

Established on December 10, 2022, the French Interministerial Delegation for the Supply of Strategic Minerals and Metals coordinates the French government's efforts to secure strategic mineral and metal supplies. It works across ministries to strengthen supply chain resilience and support France's industrial, energy and strategic priorities, it noted.

The Embassy, in a post on X, reflected on the meeting and wrote, "Benjamin Gallezot, France's Interministerial Delegate - Strategic Minerals & Metals Supplies, co-chaired the first India France Critical Minerals JWG. Agenda: cooperation on exploring, processing & recycling critical minerals & rare earths for resilient, sustainable supply chains."

Benjamin Gallezot, France’s Interministerial Delegate - Strategic Minerals & Metals Supplies, co-chaired the first 🇫🇷🇮🇳 Critical Minerals JWG. Agenda: cooperation on exploring, processing & recycling critical minerals & rare earths for resilient, sustainable supply chains. https://t.co/9G6mYBlccY — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) July 6, 2026

Deepening Strategic Partnership

In February this year, Indian Ambassador to France Sanjeev Kumar Singla had announced a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between the Indian Department of Science and Technology and the French institution CNRS.

"On critical and emerging technology, we've decided to constitute a joint advanced technology development group, as well as a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals. There's also a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between our Department of Science and Technology and the French institution called CNRS, which is one of the world's largest scientific institutions, especially focused on basic research. We've also signed the amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between the two countries," Singla had said.

According to the joint statement issued by India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to deepen cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling technologies of critical minerals and rare earths in order to create diversified, sustainable, responsible, and resilient supply chains.

The leaders recognised the key role of critical minerals in supporting a green and digital economy, emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing. Both sides welcomed the Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of critical minerals between France and India, the joint statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry had said. (ANI)