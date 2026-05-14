EAM S Jaishankar, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and other leaders from BRICS and partner nations gathered in New Delhi for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting. A family photo at Bharat Mandapam marked a moment of unity during the high-level talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and other senior leaders for a family photo during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Bharat Mandapam.

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The gathering brought together foreign ministers and representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations to discuss key global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, multilateral engagement and international security. The family photograph marked a symbolic moment of unity and diplomatic engagement among participating nations at the high-level meeting being hosted in New Delhi.

Jaishankar Welcomes Dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, marking a key diplomatic engagement.

The EAM also welcomed other Foreign Ministers and representatives from the member and observer nations to the venue in the national capital ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

Jaishankar first received Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who will be representing the country in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Beijing as US President Donald Trump visits the country. He also welcomed his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon.

The External Affairs Minister also welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue for the meeting.

Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, was also welcomed by the EAM.

Jaishankar also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the meeting.

India's BRICS Chairship and Engagement

The meeting is part of India's ongoing engagement with the BRICS grouping, which brings together emerging economies to discuss key issues of global and regional importance, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations from May 14 to May 15 as it is set to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)