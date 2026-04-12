S Jaishankar highlights the robust India-UAE strategic partnership during his visit, discussing energy, trade, and regional security with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed. He also conveyed gratitude for the care of the Indian community.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pointed out the robustness of the India-UAE strategic partnership, noting that the ongoing dialogue between the two nations remains exceptionally transparent despite a complex regional environment. The Minister highlighted that his visit occurred at a vital time, facilitating a thorough review of various bilateral initiatives spanning energy and trade.

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Jaishankar is currently in Abu Dhabi, marking the final stage of his four-day, two-nation diplomatic mission to Mauritius and the UAE, spanning April 9 to 12. Following his participation in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, EAM arrived in the UAE on Saturday, April 11.

High-Level Discussions on Strategic Ties

Speaking on the primary focus of his high-level discussions, the External Affairs Minister told ANI, "I arrived in the UAE yesterday. So this morning, I met with Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE. I brought with me a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and our conversation focused on our strategic relationship and its various initiatives, such as energy, economic trade, and the energy and trade relationship. The UAE is a major partner for us, so we discussed that."

Addressing Regional Geopolitical Challenges

Beyond the core economic pillars, the deliberations addressed the broader geopolitical challenges currently impacting the Gulf region. "We've had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has very major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I'm very pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests, and, incidentally, also share the feedback of the Indian community," Jaishankar observed.

Focus on Indian Diaspora's Welfare

The welfare of the Indian diaspora remained a central priority throughout the diplomatic exchange, particularly following the recent regional hostilities. The minister stated, "I conveyed to him Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and our appreciation for the manner in which the Indian community in the UAE was looked after during this very difficult period. Now, while the Indian community was first and foremost in our concern and therefore in my discussions as well, obviously, we discussed other aspects of our relationship."

Jaishankar further explained that he acted as a bridge between the expatriate community and the UAE leadership to ensure their voices were heard at the highest levels. "As soon as I arrived yesterday, I met with representatives of the community. I shared their experiences and feelings with the President of the UAE. He also wanted me to share the feedback I received. I did that as well," he said, noting that "the community was very appreciative of the manner in which they were looked after."

The diplomatic outreach extended to other key members of the leadership to reinforce the collective gratitude of the Indian government. "Today, when I called on the President, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, he was there, so I took the opportunity to also convey to him the gratitude of the Indian community, their sentiments, and their feedback as well," Jaishankar noted.

Comprehensive Diplomatic Exchange

Reflecting on the comprehensive nature of his visit, the External Affairs Minister pointed to his detailed consultations with the UAE's top diplomat. "Yesterday, I had a detailed discussion with the Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. There's a lot of diplomacy going on these days, and the situation here is quite complex, so we discussed it openly. Overall, I'm happy that this visit happened at the right time and that the dialogue between strategic partners was as open as it usually is," he said.