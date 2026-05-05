EAM S Jaishankar honoured the Indian diaspora's resilience in Jamaica at an event marking 180 years since their arrival. At the Old Harbour Memorial, he praised their contributions and called them a 'living bridge' between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the resilience and contributions of the Indian diaspora in Jamaica during a commemorative event at the Old Harbour Indian Memorial Site, marking 180 years since the arrival of the first Indians to the Caribbean island.

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According to the MEA press release, addressing a gathering that included Jamaican ministers on Sunday, community leaders, and members of the diaspora, Jaishankar described the site as "a place that carries deep meaning not only for Jamaica, but for the shared history between India and this beautiful island nation."

A History of Coerced Migration

The memorial, established in 1983, honours the arrival of the first group of 261 Indians aboard the Blundell Hunter on May 10, 1845. Between 1845 and 1917, over 36,000 Indians were brought to Jamaica under the indenture system. Highlighting the harsh realities of that migration, Jaishankar said the system operated under "the legal fiction of voluntarism, a fiction that masked what was coerced migration." He noted that many came from eastern India's Bhojpuri and Awadhi regions, driven by economic hardship and colonial policies that had "emptied their granaries" and "dismantled their livelihoods."

Enduring Strength and Contribution

Despite the adversity, he emphasised the enduring strength of the community. "They carried their customs, they carried their traditions, they carried their faith and most of all their resolve," he said, adding that "through their courage and perseverance, they saw the wheel of history turn finally in favour of freedom and dignity."

Jaishankar underlined how the Indian community has become an integral part of Jamaican society, contributing across sectors from cuisine and culture to commerce. He praised the seamless blending of Indian heritage with Jamaica's national identity, noting it reflects the country's motto, "Out of many, One People."

A 'Living Bridge' Between Nations

Calling the diaspora a "living bridge between our two nations," he reiterated India's commitment to engaging with overseas Indian communities through initiatives such as Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and youth-focused programmes like the Know India Programme. He also commended the Jamaican government and cultural institutions for preserving Indian heritage, particularly through annual celebrations such as India Heritage Day and Arrival Day.

"This site... reminds us of where the journey began. Today, we honour that journey and carry it forward with pride," Jaishankar added. (ANI)