External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met German Minister-President Mario Voigt and South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in New Delhi, discussing business, technology, and deepening bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Thuringia Minister-President Mario Voigt and his delegation, highlighting the growing momentum in India-Germany and India-European Union ties. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted to meet Minister-President Mario Voigt of Thuringia, Germany, and his delegation," and he welcomed his strong support for expanding relations between India and Germany as well as between India and the European Union. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2061705058400747844 The post added, "His strong support for expanding India-Germany and India-EU relationships is welcome. We had a good discussion on business opportunities and technology partnerships." The discussions focused on "business opportunities and technology partnerships."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaishankar meets South African Deputy President

On the same day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in New Delhi, where both leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors and agreed to work closely in international forums. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to meet" Mashatile and appreciated his "strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership" between India and South Africa. According to Jaishankar, the discussions focused on "opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains and both sides "also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums."

India dispatches medical assistance to Africa

In another post on X, Jaishankar said that India has dispatched the second tranche of 43 tonnes of medical assistance consignment to Africa's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster response capacities across Africa in the wake of the Ebola outbreak. Sharing the details in a post on X, the minister said that the assistance comprises protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements. "Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across @_AfricanUnion", he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar extends greetings to Italy

Jaishankar also extended greetings to Italy on the occassion of its National Day, expressing confidence in the continued growth of bilateral ties between the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed his wishes to Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Italian government and its people. The post said, "Warm greetings to DPM & FM Antonio Tajani, the Government and people of Italy on their National Day. Confident that our Special Strategic Partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength." (ANI)