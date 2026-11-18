External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, stressing the shared strategic outlook and deepening economic cooperation between the two nations ahead of their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar Highlights India Japan Partnership At 9th Delhi Forum

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a video message at the recently concluded 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, underscoring that the bilateral special strategic and global partnership is "anchored in trust and goodwill, and linked by a common strategic outlook."

The 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum was held on November 16–17, 2026, in New Delhi. Co-hosted by the Delhi Policy Group (DPG) and the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA), the Track 1.5 dialogue brought together government officials, diplomats, and strategic experts from both nations to strengthen bilateral coordination. Commending the organisers for nurturing bilateral ties, Jaishankar stated that the partnership contributes to peace, stability, and economic prosperity "not just for our two nations, but for the world at large."

As two major Asian democracies and maritime nations, he noted that "we are indispensable in shaping a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," while highlighting joint cooperation on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and Vision Mahasagar. Emphasising economic synergies, Jaishankar remarked that "Japan's manufacturing expertise and advanced technologies pair well with India's entrepreneurial dynamism, scale, and talent." He added that Japan remains a vital foreign direct investment partner contributing to national development goals, while India's stable economic growth offers Japanese businesses the opportunity to "make in India and make for the world."

Addressing geopolitical realities, the External Affairs Minister noted that both countries recognise the imperative of building resilient global supply chains and addressing infrastructure challenges. He recalled that the ambition for bilateral cooperation was underscored during Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India in July. Looking ahead, Jaishankar announced that 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and will be observed as the "India-Japan year of shared horizons," with youth placed at the heart of commemorative activities. He also noted that next year will mark 20 years since the vision championed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who served as a key driver of the Indo-Pacific as a geo-strategic construct. (ANI)