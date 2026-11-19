The High Commission of India is coordinating the repatriation of two rescued Indian sailors after their vessel, Al-Fatah, sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Search operations remain ongoing to locate one remaining missing crew member.

India Seeks Missing Sailor After Cargo Vessel Sinks Near Bab el-Mandeb

The High Commission of India in Nairobi is coordinating efforts to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued after the cargo vessel Al-Fatah sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, while search operations are underway to locate a third Indian sailor who remains missing.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Kenya and Somalia said it was extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe repatriation of the two rescued sailors. "The High Commission of India in Nairobi is extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A third Indian sailor remains missing, and search efforts are underway to locate him," the post read.

The High Commission remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member.

The mission further said it remained in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their return to India and support the ongoing search for the missing crew member.

The High Commission did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the sinking of the vessel.

Earlier on November 4, the High Commission of India in Nairobi launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the lives and journeys of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian-origin community in Kenya.

India and Somalia share historical maritime and commercial links dating back centuries, with formal diplomatic relations established in 1960 following Somalia’s independence.