EAM S Jaishankar and Netherlands FM Tom Berendsen met in New Delhi to review their Strategic Partnership, focusing on technology, semiconductors, defense, and renewable energy, while planning to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties.

Jaishankar Highlights Expanding India Netherlands Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted the expanding India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in technology, semiconductors, defence and renewable energy, while expressing India's eagerness for the operationalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Welcoming Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen to India, Jaishankar said the two countries would review the progress made since their relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership and explore new avenues of cooperation during their discussions.

Addressing the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting between the two countries, which he is co-chairing with Berendsen, Jaishankar said the engagement would provide an opportunity to assess the progress of bilateral ties and discuss their future direction. "Now we had elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership, and the roadmap that we have forged allows us a pathway to proceed forward," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Highlighting the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation, the EAM said the partnership, which was initially centred on water, agriculture and health, had gradually extended to several emerging and strategic sectors. "So today, building on what originally was a strategic partnership on water, but which has now expanded to so many other domains, I think we will be discussing what we were earlier doing on, you know, the tradition on agriculture, water, health, on which our partnership was centered, to now the newer areas, to technology, to semiconductors, to defence, renewable energy," he said.

Jaishankar also pointed to the significance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands, which will be marked next year. "And while we are doing this, of course, we bear in mind that next year will be the 80th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, so we'll also discuss how we should suitably mark that," he added.

Referring to the broader India-European Union relationship, Jaishankar highlighted the progress made over the last two years, particularly the conclusion of the India-EU FTA and the security and defence partnership. "There is the larger context of our relationship as well. We have really, last two years, progressed enormously with the European Union. The centrepiece of that is the free trade agreement, but also the security and defence partnership, the other understandings that we have. We look forward to the operationalisation of the FTA," the EAM said.

His remarks come as India and the European Union look towards signing the landmark FTA, which is expected to further strengthen economic engagement and trade cooperation between the two sides. Jaishankar also acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations, thanking the Dutch government for its care and support towards the community. "I do want to take the opportunity to thank you also for the care that you take of our diaspora. And I think the diaspora and the Hindustani Surinamese between them form a living bridge," he said.

The External Affairs Minister further underlined the importance of exchanging views on major international developments, including the Ukraine conflict, the Black Sea situation, the Gulf conflict and developments in the Indo-Pacific. "And as would be natural, I think your visit gives us a chance to exchange assessments, views, opinions on the big issues of our times. We spent some time discussing the Ukraine conflict and the Black Sea situation, but there's also the Gulf conflict and its implications. You're coming to the Indo-Pacific. We have our own complexities, which you are aware, but nevertheless, I think an exchange there is useful," Jaishankar said.

He also identified terrorism and climate change as shared challenges requiring closer cooperation between the two countries. "There are shared challenges. I think terrorism is one, climate change is another, where it's important we work together. So I'm really pleased today to have this chance to co-chair our inaugural dialogue mechanism for reviewing the strategic partnership," he added.

Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit to India from November 22 to 23. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting minister and highlighted the significance of his engagement with Jaishankar. "A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr. Tom Berendsen, on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, driving deeper collaboration across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

On Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister is scheduled to call on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting, before concluding his visit to the national capital. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their strategic partnership, explore cooperation in emerging sectors and exchange views on regional and global developments. (ANI)