During his Mauritius visit, EAM S Jaishankar handed over 90 electric buses to PM Navin Ramgoolam, solidifying their Green Partnership. He also inaugurated the country's first renal transplant unit and participated in the Indian Ocean Conference.

India Boosts Green Partnership with Mauritius

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his high-level visit to Mauritius, handed over 90 electric buses to Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, emphasising New Delhi's push for sustainable transport and deepening bilateral cooperation through a green partnership initiative.

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In a post on X on Friday, Jaishankar said the buses symbolise a shared commitment to eco-friendly mobility and reflect the growing Green Partnership between the two nations. "Handed over 90 electric buses to PM of Mauritius @Ramgoolam_Dr, reaffirming our shared commitment to sustainable public transportation. These buses will be a moving symbol of Green Partnership," his post read. Handed over 90 electric buses to PM of Mauritius @Ramgoolam_Dr, reaffirming our shared commitment to sustainable public transportation. These buses will be a moving symbol of 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 Green Partnership. #NeighbourhoodFirst #VisionMAHASAGAR pic.twitter.com/Ew4YB0KHh7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026

Healthcare Cooperation Deepens

Further strengthening ties beyond infrastructure, the visit also marked a significant step in healthcare cooperation. Jaishankar inaugurated Mauritius's first dedicated renal transplant unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Port Louis, a project seen as a milestone in the island nation's medical capabilities and India's long-standing development partnership.

Jaishankar described it as a transformative moment for patients and families in Mauritius, calling it both a medical and humanitarian achievement. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to join PM @Ramgoolam_Dr in inaugurating the Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. The new facility will improve tertiary healthcare access for kidney patients and add to the stellar health partnership."

Speaking at the inauguration of the Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Mauritius, the EAM said, "The inauguration of Mauritius' first dedicated Renal Transplant Unit is indeed a landmark achievement. It is not just a medical milestone, it is a moment of hope," he said. Emphasising the practical benefits for patients, he added, "It means that treatment can now happen closer home, closer to near and dear. It means less anxiety, it means less financial burden, and it means greater comfort for families. And most importantly, it means a second chance for life for many."

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Jaishankar participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, a key platform convened to discuss maritime security, regional stability and sustainable economic development in the Indian Ocean region. The conference, jointly organised by India, serves as an important forum for Indian Ocean littoral states to strengthen cooperation on shared challenges, including climate change, maritime security, and trade connectivity. (ANI)