EAM S Jaishankar extended greetings to Venezuela on its National Day. He reaffirmed ties as India continues 'Operation Amistad', providing humanitarian aid and medical services in a field hospital after devastating earthquakes in the country.

Jaishankar Greets Venezuela on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to the people and government of Venezuela for their National Day. In a post on X, the EAM congratulated his counterpart, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, on the occasion and reaffirmed the ties between the two nations. "Warm greetings to FM Yvan Gil @yvangil, the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day. Look forward to enhancing our engagement," he wrote on X, sharing an image of the last meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Warm greetings to FM Yván Gil @yvangil, the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day. Look forward to enhancing our engagement. 🇮🇳🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/MQ2Is22pDp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Operation Amistad: India's Humanitarian Efforts

Meanwhile, India continues rescue and humanitarian efforts in Venezuela under Operation Amistad, as the Latin American country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that hit last month.

Venezuelan FM Praises Indian Field Hospital

On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad, and lauded the medical services provided there. In his press statement at the end of the visit, Gil said that alongside Ambassador of India to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu, he witnessed the moving demonstration of solidarity, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the helping hand.

"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.

Gil said further that the Indian experts have treated almost 400 people a day, offering a wide range of treatment. "We have seen that 400 people a day are being assisted in various matters. We're going to see in the videos people who have been beaten, fractured, hematoma, during earthquakes. We have seen people who are also getting dental care, X-ray unit, minor surgery. We have even seen attention given to rescuers who have been injured during Venezuelan rescue operations who were carrying out rescue operations at the time and who had injuries rescuing their compatriots. In other words, we want comprehensive care, ambassador," he said.

International Support and Devastation Toll

Additionally, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez delivered thanks to various nations for their support to the country amid the difficult times, during a ceremony to decorate rescuers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, Brazil, and Argentina.

The Ministry of External Affairs also noted the growing bonds of friendship as India continues to serve Venezuelans with dedicated medical attention. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "the Indian field hospital continued to strengthen the bonds of friendship with the Venezuelan people thanks to its experience and care."

Meanwhile, according to Venezuela's state broadcaster VTV, the death toll in the devastating earthquakes has risen to 2,954 with 16,592 reported injured, as of Saturday (local time). It further reported that 6,462 people have been rescued so far as 29,567 personnel and 26,984 volunteers continue to provide rescue and relief efforts. An estimated 60,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in last week's earthquakes, which hit magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively. (ANI)