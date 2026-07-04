Advocate Mehrah Khawja slammed the Pakistani army in a speech in Rawalakot, PoJK, for killing civilians and urged the diaspora to protest. The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) also called for protests against the crackdown.

Advocate Slams Pakistani Army, Calls for Protests

Crowds swelled in Rawalakot during a speech by Advocate Mehrah Khawja, who slammed the Pakistani army for the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians and urged the international diaspora to raise their voice against Pakistan's actions. In a video while addressing the large gathering, Khawaja said there is no law that authorises the Army to kill anyone. He criticised the leadership, saying they should step down because they lack the ability to engage in meaningful dialogue. Khawja also appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom to organise a massive protest on July 5 to draw the international community's attention to Pakistan's actions. He lamented the loss of lives and said that there is blood on the hands of those who perpetrated the crimes. "I request that on July 5, all the Kashmiris who are overseas raise their voices. From Birmingham to London, all Kashmiris must raise their voice."

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In his remarks, he attacked Pakistan for exploiting the region's resources and now resorting to killing its own people instead of addressing their grievances. He urged people across several cities to take it to the streets and called on them for the complete closure of shops and chowks. Large crowds were seen gathered to hear him speak. He doubled down on Pakistan's Army for killing innocent civilians in his speech, lamented how the price of basic amenities had skyrocketed and the shutting down of the internet in the region.

JAAC Calls for Widespread Support

Meanwhile, a viral video circulating on various social media platforms has exposed the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests by the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The video carries a message from Sardar Aman Khan, a core member of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), to the people of PoJK and the people of Kashmir, Ladakh, Poonch and Rajouri to support their protest call for July 5. The protests have been planned across PoJK.

n the video, Sardar Aman Khan says, "Through this message, I am addressing the people of the Kashmir Valley, specifically the people of Srinagar. To the people of Baramulla and all the surrounding districts. To the people of Poonch and the people of Mendhar. We are addressing the people of Rajouri, Jammu, Ladakh, Kargil, Gilgit Baltistan, and the people across the entire state. As you are all aware, it has been nearly a month now that Kashmir (PoJK) has been under such influence and oppression. For demanding their basic rights, the cruelty, injustice, massacre, and military aggression committed against the people here have reached their peak. In this extremely difficult phase, our food supply routes are closed, our medicine routes are closed. Even on the act of breathing, the rulers and forces here are in such a rage, questioning why the people here are even breathing. In this time of hardship, we appeal to all the people, to those across the border, and especially to the people of Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Jammu, the Valley, Ladakh, and Kargil. We have organized a protest on July 5th, and we need the support of all of you. Certainly, you must come out, speak up for our rights, and raise your voice against this cruelty and injustice."

JAAC Criticises Authorities, Reaffirms Peaceful Stance

Earlier on June 30, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had sharply criticised the Pakistani authorities after a political delegation led by opposition leaders was reportedly stopped from entering Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing the move as further evidence of what it called the state's suppression of democratic rights and political dissent. The committee also alleged that authorities had imposed restrictions extending beyond political movement, claiming that food supplies had been obstructed and access to the region had been curtailed. It argued that these measures had exposed the government's approach toward the people of PoJK.

Reiterating its position, the JAAC maintained that its campaign is a peaceful movement focused on securing fundamental rights and warned that it would not surrender despite what it described as continued oppression. The ongoing protests are exposing the conduct of the authorities and their supporters before audiences in Pakistan and internationally. The committee urged supporters to remain steadfast, insisting that peaceful demonstrations would continue until their demands are met.

International Condemnation and Election Boycott

The public outcry coincides with severe global pushback against Islamabad's handling of local dissent. Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."

Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressure the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.

Activists say, Pakistan has created an economic blockade and there is no food being allowed into the region while travel has also been stopped. Pakistani forces are allegedly using drones for surveillance of the people's sit-in protest. PoJK activists have also called for a boycott of local elections scheduled for July 27. (ANI)