Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulated US President Trump on the 250th US Independence Day via a phone call, where they discussed the Ukraine war, US aid, and diplomatic efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his congratulations to Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) congratulated US President Donald Trump and the American people on the occasion of the United States' 250th Independence Day, saying the two leaders held a "very good phone call" during which they discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic efforts. In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said, "I have congratulated President Trump and all Americans on the Independence Day."

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"We've had a very good phone call. We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance we have received - from Javelins and Patriots to political support - and we deeply value that America stands by us in defending our independence," he said. Expressing gratitude to the American people, Zelenskyy added, "I am grateful to every American heart that cares about the future of Ukraine, Europe, and everyone around the world for whom freedom matters."

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss war and diplomacy

The Ukrainian President said the two leaders discussed developments on the battlefield as well as diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict. "Of course, President Trump and I discussed the current situation on the frontline as well as our diplomatic efforts. There is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America's resolve is decisive," Zelenskyy said. He further said, "We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara."

Concluding his message, Zelenskyy wrote, "Thank you, the United States! Thank you, Mr. President! Happy Fourth of July! Wishing Americans continued prosperity and every success." I have congratulated President Trump @POTUS and all Americans on the Independence Day. We’ve had a very good phone call. We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance we have received – from Javelins and Patriots to political support – and we deeply value that… pic.twitter.com/FKAPdpvnSN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2026

Putin also extends congratulations

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President Trump and the American people on the occasion of US Independence Day during a phone conversation, Sputnik reported. According to Sputnik, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the call was initiated by the American side and lasted one hour and 25 minutes. During the conversation, Putin extended his greetings to Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of American independence. The Russian President also recalled Russia's contribution to the formation of American statehood and wished Trump success in hosting the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Sputnik reported.

US celebrates 250th Independence Day

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence. The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026. The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)