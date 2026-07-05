The US Secret Service suspended security screening at the National Mall due to dangerous storms ahead of Donald Trump's Independence Day speech. Attendees were urged to seek shelter immediately at designated locations.

The United States Secret Service on Saturday (local time) suspended security screening at the National Mall due to dangerous storms ahead of US President Donald Trump's Independence Day address, urging people attending the celebrations to seek shelter immediately.

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In a post shared on X, the Secret Service said, "CHECKPOINTS CLOSED -- SEEK SHELTER: Security screening on the National Mall has been suspended due to dangerous storms. If you are already on the grounds, follow directions from officers and event staff and move to shelter immediately. Do not shelter under trees."

The agency also released a list of designated safe shelter locations for attendees, including the Ronald Reagan Building, the Departments of Commerce, Agriculture and Education, the Internal Revenue Service building, the Voice of America building, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

🚨 CHECKPOINTS CLOSED — SEEK SHELTER: Security screening on the National Mall has been suspended due to dangerous storms. If you are already on the grounds, follow directions from officers and event staff and move to shelter immediately. Do not shelter under trees. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dUXCvaYbKe — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 4, 2026

Trump Hails 'Incredible' Crowds

The post came hours after US President Trump hailed the large crowds gathered in Washington for celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

In a post shared by Rapid Response 47 on X, Trump said, "Despite the heat, which isn't as bad as predicted, the crowds in D.C. are INCREDIBLE! The love of our Country has never been stronger!"

Praising the celebrations, Trump added, "The Air Shows are at a level never seen before - What great pilots, what great equipment!!!"

He also announced that he would address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial later in the evening, saying, "See you all later! Speaking at around 10:00 P.M. at The Lincoln Memorial."

Referring to the Reflecting Pool, Trump said, "The Reflecting Pool looks great, despite all it went through with the Vandal Thugs. Will quickly drain and fix the damage done right after this big weekend."

Concluding his message, the US President wrote, "Happy Independence Day. Our Country is Stronger than EVER!!!"

250th Anniversary Celebrations

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)