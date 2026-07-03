EAM S Jaishankar extended greetings to Belarus on its 82nd Independence Day. The day marks the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation. The story also highlights the warm India-Belarus ties and recent diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to the government of Belarus on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar wished his Belarusian counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov and the people of Belarus their 82nd Independence Day. "Congratulations to FM Maksim Ryzhenkov, the Government and people of the Republic of Belarus on their Independence Day," he wrote. Congratulations to FM Maksim Ryzhenkov, the Government and people of the Republic of Belarus on their Independence Day.@BelarusMFA 🇮🇳🇧🇾 pic.twitter.com/0wj4AHuBV4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 3, 2026 Independence Day in Belarus is celebrated on July 3 annually, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of the capital city, Minsk, from Nazi occupation.

India-Belarus Diplomatic Relations

India and Belarus have shared warm and friendly relations since Belarus gained independence. India was among the first countries to recognise Belarus in 1991, and diplomatic ties were established in 1992. The Indian Embassy in Minsk opened in 1992, followed by the Belarusian Embassy in New Delhi in 1998.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Previously, in November last year, Indian Ambassador to Belarus, Ashok Kumar, met Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence in Minsk. The Indian Embassy in Belarus said the two leaders discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing mainly on ways to expand trade and commerce between the two countries.

Earlier, an Indian delegation led by Secretary (West) Sibi George visited Minsk from October 27 to 28 for the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Belarus.

Sibi George and Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov co-chaired the talks. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education, and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said. It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time.

The Secretary (West) had also paid a courtesy call on Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the visit, Secretary (West) addressed the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, expressing India's views on pressing regional and global issues.

"The 8th round of India-Belarus Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov, was held in Minsk. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA had said in a post on X. (ANI)