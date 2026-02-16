EAM S Jaishankar and Canadian FM Anita Anand met at the Munich Security Conference, discussing strengthening bilateral ties and diversifying trade. This was their fifth meeting since Sep 2025, reflecting growing momentum in the relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference where the leaders underlined strengthening of ties and discussed diversifying trade, an official statement from the Canadian Government said on Monday.

The statement highlighted how this was the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade.

India a Key Partner for Canada

The statement noted that the ministers underscored the substantive progress made on the joint road map for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025. They emphasized their commitment to strengthening ties through the implementation of road map priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand underlined the importance of India as a partner for Canada. The statement said, "As one of the world's most dynamic and growing economies, Minister Anand noted India's importance as a partner for Canada. The ministers affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries' businesses, industries, and workers."

Leaders Affirm Progress on Social Media

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the steady progress in ties between New Delhi and Ottawa. He said, "Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress." Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress. 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HeLgDdmoi4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Anita Anand highlighted that Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing the efforts in India. Good to see my Indian counterpart Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss the Canada–India relationship and the work ahead to advance our shared interests. Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing our efforts in India. pic.twitter.com/impKvT7rUm — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 14, 2026

Upcoming PM Visit and Bilateral Optimism

The meeting between the leaders comes as Prime Minister Carney is set to travel to India. Earlier, Dinesh Patnaik, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada said that the current status of the ties between New Delhi and Ottawa is doing extremely well despite the blip in the last two years.

Economic Partnership Negotiations

Speaking to the Financial Post in Canada, Patnaik expressed confidence ahead of the visit of Canadian PM Mark Carney to India and said that the two countries have shared values across areas and that minor irritants should not affect the ties. The High Commissioner had also expressed optimism as the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement are underway and said that the negotiations would start by late February to early March. (ANI)