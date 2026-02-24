Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Singapore visit secured key pacts. An MoU with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise targets governance and policy, while another with SATS Ltd. plans a cargo complex and air kitchen at Noida Airport.

UP Deepens Economic Ties with Singapore

Uttar Pradesh deepened its economic engagement with Singapore following a series of high-level meetings and the signing of key Memoranda of Understanding aimed at boosting institutional capacity, aviation infrastructure and trade linkages.

The discussions took place during an official visit of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Yogi to Singapore and brought together senior government representatives and corporate leaders from both sides. During the visit, a substantive meeting was held with Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Minister in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, and Kong Wy Mun, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. The dialogue focused on strengthening collaboration in governance, policy design and knowledge exchange to support Uttar Pradesh's long-term development objectives.

MoU for Institutional Capacity Building

In a post on X CM Adityanath Yogi wrote, "Held a substantive discussion with Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Singapore, and Mr. Kong Wy Mun, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise." "Witnessed the signing of an MoU between @_InvestUP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to establish a strategic partnership focused on institutional capacity building, policy framework development and structured knowledge exchange to support sustainable economic growth, digital transformation and infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh."

An important outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Invest UP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. The agreement seeks to establish a strategic partnership centered on institutional capacity building, development of policy frameworks and structured knowledge exchange. The collaboration is expected to support sustainable economic growth, accelerate digital transformation and facilitate infrastructure development across Uttar Pradesh.

Officials described the partnership as a significant step toward adopting global best practices in governance and public administration. By leveraging Singapore's expertise in urban planning, infrastructure management and technology integration, UP now aims to enhance administrative efficiency and create a more investor-friendly ecosystem.

Boost for Aviation and Logistics Sector

In a separate engagement in Singapore, discussions were also held with Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS Ltd. The meeting underscored the growing cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore-based enterprises in the aviation and logistics sectors.

Pact Signed for Noida Airport Cargo Complex

In another post on X, the UP CM wrote, "Held an engaging discussion with Mr. Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS, in Singapore today." "In his presence, SATS Ltd signed an MoU for the development of a world class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar as well as other airports across North India." "This partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub."

The proposed cargo complex is expected to significantly enhance freight handling capacity and streamline logistics operations in the region. Alongside this, the air catering facility will strengthen aviation support services, catering not only to passenger operations at Jewar but also to other airports in northern India.

Officials noted that the partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate substantial employment opportunities. The twin agreements reflect a broader strategy to attract global expertise and investment into the state's infrastructure and governance systems.

By aligning with Singapore's institutions and leading companies, Uttar Pradesh aims to accelerate its economic transformation and reinforce its standing as a key destination for investment, trade and innovation. (ANI)