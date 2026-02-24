The Baloch National Movement (BNM) condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, alleging the deliberate targeting of civilians, including children. The group expressed solidarity with Afghanistan and blamed Pakistan's policies for regional instability.

BNM Condemns Airstrikes, Alleges Civilian Deaths

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, alleging that Pakistani forces targeted populated civilian areas on the night of February 21 and 22. According to a post shared by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on X, the strikes resulted in the deaths of entire families, including children.

The BNM expressed solidarity with the affected families and extended full support to Afghanistan's sovereignty and its right to self-defence. The BNM spokesperson stated that the alleged attacks amount to a direct assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom, accusing Pakistan of deliberately targeting unarmed civilians. He asserted that the situation on the ground contradicts Pakistan's official narrative and maintained that, similar to previous airstrikes, innocent civilians were intentionally hit.

Pakistan Blamed for Regional Instability

According to the statement shared on X, the BNM further argued that instability in the region over the past 79 years has stemmed primarily from the policies of the State of Pakistan, which it described as being shaped by overt and covert expansionist ambitions. The spokesperson alleged that soon after its creation, Pakistan occupied Balochistan, depriving its nations of sovereignty and freedoms and placing them under what he termed a dominant Punjabi regime.

Internal Crisis and Deflection of Blame

The group also claimed that various nations within present-day Pakistan are struggling for national survival. It stated that the country has become politically and socially fragmented and that these internal conditions have evolved into a broader crisis for the state itself. The spokesperson said that despite sustained military repression and state action against political forces, Pakistan has failed to resolve its internal challenges. Instead, he alleged, the country attempts to shift responsibility for its shortcomings onto neighbouring states, thereby escalating instability and fostering a war-like atmosphere in the region.

Call for a United Regional Front

The BNM warned that Pakistan's military capabilities pose a threat not only to the immediate region but beyond. It emphasised that addressing the situation requires unity and the creation of a joint front among the nations of the region, as highlighted in the group's post on X.

