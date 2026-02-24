On the 4th anniversary of the invasion, French President Macron condemned Russia's 'war of aggression,' highlighting its 'triple failure' and massive casualties while reaffirming France and Europe's unwavering military and financial support for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday affirmed support for Ukraine, marking four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion and describing the conflict as a "war of aggression chosen by Russia."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Macron said, "Four years ago, Europe awoke to the sound of Russian bombs falling on Ukraine", recalling, "four years of a war of aggression chosen by Russia, in blatant defiance of international law, of a people's sovereignty, and of human life. Four years of cities struck, of schools and hospitals destroyed, of energy infrastructure methodically targeted to plunge families into cold and terror." https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2026199254633500879

The Human Cost of War

He said the war had resulted in "15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed" and condemned what he described as "violence, rape, torture, war crimes, and terror," as well as the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children. "Four years of shattered lives--violence, rape, torture, war crimes, and terror.Four years, and thousands of Ukrainian children torn from their land and their families. And yet, for four years, Ukraine has held firm and resisted," he said.

'Triple Failure for Russia'

Macron argued that Russia had failed to achieve its strategic objectives. "While the Kremlin promised to conquer Ukraine in a matter of days, only 1% of Ukrainian territory has been taken since the front stabilized in November 2022. Last month, Ukraine even regained ground", he said.

Heavy Military Toll

Highlighting the human cost for Moscow, the French President claimed that "More than 1.2 million Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed--the highest number of Russian combat casualties since the Second World War."

He further alleged that Russia was recruiting individuals from the African continent to fight on the Ukrainian front," often with no prior training whatsoever."

Calling the war a "triple failure for Russia: military, economic, and strategic," Macron said it had strengthened NATO and galvanised European unity. "Because Ukraine is the first line of defence of our continent, France and Europe stand resolutely by its side," he said.

Europe's Unified Response

Macron noted that Europe had mobilised EUR170 billion in financial, military, humanitarian and energy assistance for Ukraine.

He also referred to a EUR90 billion loan agreed at the December European Council to provide Kyiv with predictable funding over the next two years. "There is no justification for calling this into question. We must now deliver on it," he said, adding that deliveries of equipment and ammunition, training, strengthened air defences, and counter-drone capabilities would continue.

Continued Pressure and Security Commitments

Macron stressed that sanctions against Russia and action against its "shadow fleet" would also be maintained. "Because there can be no peace without security--and because our security is being decided in Ukraine--we will continue our engagement within the Coalition of the Willing," he said, referring to coordination efforts among Ukraine's allies.

Recalling a meeting in Paris on January 6, Macron said strong convergence had been built with the United States on future security guarantees for Ukraine, and that further discussions would ensure European interests are taken into account in shaping the continent's future security architecture.

"To the women and men of Ukraine: we think of you with deep emotion. Of your families who have endured so much, of your children, of all those who keep resisting under the strikes," Macron said.

"We are, and will remain, by Ukraine's side," the French President said. (ANI)