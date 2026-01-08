EAM S. Jaishankar attended the inaugural India-Weimer format meeting with his Polish, French, and German counterparts. They discussed India-EU ties, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict, aiming to deepen cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on attended the first India-Weimer format meeting along with Polish Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The meeting focused on three key issues; India-European Union relations, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar on Deepening India-Europe Engagement

In his remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the format would deepen India's engagement with Europe. He added, "It is reflected in a collective endeavour with Brussels, but it is also sustained by individual European Union member states. As these conversations advance and cooperation deepens, it is natural that we have smaller group interactions that support this larger direction, and I think that is what we seek today."

Jaishankar said the discussions were substantive and candid across a range of issues. In his remarks at the India-Weimar Meeting, Jaishankar said that this is the first time that India is engaging in this format. "Our discussions were largely centred on three issues - India - European Union relations, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Jaishankar said the second context for the meeting is the world in flux. "We have been witnessing for quite some years now that churn in the Indo-Pacific. Europe is going through its own challenging circumstances, many of which have strategic implications. But beyond that, there have also been overarching developments that could redefine the global order itself. We may be located in different parts of the world, but despite that, perhaps even because of that, it is extremely useful for us to exchange views regularly and to share assessments," the EAM added.

Jaishankar expressed confidence in the scope for expanding ties and elevating the relationship between India and Europe. "Among India's major relationships, I believe that the one with the European Union and Europe - and obviously with its member states - has the most room to grow today. We have tremendous unrealised potential and many new areas to explore. It is appropriate that this format, which has brought us together, has three very important European partners. My discussions today leave me confident that they will support that effort to take India-Europe ties to the next level," he said.

Noting that the world is moving in a multipolar direction, he emphasised that factors and events that make it more volatile and uncertain also make a powerful case for deeper collaboration among like-minded parties with shared views--which is what brought the four together.

He also shared the details of the meeting in a post on X.

Bilateral Engagements in France and Luxembourg

Earlier in the day, EAM had met his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Wednesday (local time). The two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and elevating India-EU engagement, while also sharing perspectives on contemporary global developments. EAM said that the session on bilateral cooperation would take forward our wide-ranging agenda, and also aim at generating new ideas on implementing the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel and the Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg. He also interacted with the members of the Indian Community in Luxembourg.

As per the MEA, "EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour." (ANI)