Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there were signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his compound as part of US-Israeli strikes.

"This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

In his address, the Israeli PM further stated that a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran killed senior officials in the Islamic republic and warned that thousands more targets would be struck in the coming days.

"This morning we eliminated senior figures in the ayatollahs' regime -- commanders in the Revolutionary Guards and senior officials in the nuclear programme -- and we will continue," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terror regime," he added.