On International Women's Day, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar celebrated the resilience of Israeli women in homes and defence forces. The Israeli Embassy in India also extended greetings, stating the nation is strong because of its women.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Israeli Officials Extend Greetings

Azar said in a post on X, "Israeli women resilient both in our homes and in our defence forces." Israeli 🇮🇱 women resilient both in our homes and in our defence forces 💪💪🙏🙏#InternationalWomensDay2026 https://t.co/5hC9kclMwO — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Israel's Embassy in India said in a post on X, "Israel is strong because of our strong women. Happy Women's Day!"

The Legacy and Purpose of International Women's Day

International Women's Day (IWD) has been around for over a hundred years, as have many of the issues still impacting women's advancement. Since 1911, IWD belongs to all who care about gender equality. Celebrate women's achievements. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to forge gender parity. All IWD activity is valid, that's what makes IWD so inclusive, as per the International Women's Day website.

In 2026, IWD marks an extraordinary milestone: 115 years of collective action, advocacy, and progress toward gender equality. For more than a century, IWD has helped drive transformative change. Each generation has built on the courage of those before it, pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible.

IWD is a specific day dedicated to the advancement of women worldwide, the IWD website stated.

Marked by millions of people on March 8, IWD provides an important platform to engage with communities, reflect on progress, and commit to positive action.

Participation in IWD ensures progress toward equality remains on the global agenda, and positive action prevails.

IWD has a long and powerful history of collective action, with many groups, countries, and bodies having actively contributed to its evolution.

Today, IWD is a highly visible worldwide occurrence with significant mainstream awareness, marked by groups worldwide in a wide variety of ways.

Remember, all IWD activity is valid. IWD is a movement. It belongs to all groups, everywhere. That's what makes IWD so inclusive, not exclusive.

Core Aims of IWD

IWD can mean different things to various groups, yet the overarching aims of IWD are to:

Celebrate women's achievements through recognising and appreciating the contributions of women in various fields, highlighting their influence and successes throughout history and in the present day.

Raise awareness of gender inequality through shining a light on persistent issues like the gender pay gap, lack of representation in leadership roles, gender-based violence, and unequal access to education and opportunities. (ANI)