Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on protesters on 'right and left' to behave responsibly after mass protests

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel Sunday night after Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Gallant after he said on Saturday that the judicial overhaul "poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state".

Ahead of a much-anticipated announcement to freeze his plan for a judicial overhaul, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday urged protesters "to behave responsibly and refrain from violence" as Israelis from all over the country started descending into Jerusalem and workers from a range of sectors joined a protest movement against the government's contentious plan.

Netanyahu's appeal came hours after President Isaac Herzog Monday appealed to him to immediately halt his controversial judicial overhaul, warning that the move has put the country's security, economy and society under threat.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in his first public statement since widespread demonstrations erupted in reaction to his sacking of the defence minister has urged protesters, from the left and right, "to behave responsibly and refrain from violence."

As Israelis from all over the country started descending into Jerusalem, in a tweet Netanyahu appeared to address fears of violent clashes this evening between opponents and supporters of the government's judicial overhaul plan.

"All of us are brothers and sisters," Netanyahu stressed in his tweet. Unverified reports in the local media, quoting sources in Netanyahu's Likud party, have said that the Prime Minister is going to freeze the Judicial blitz that has completely paralysed the nation with widespread strikes across all walks of life.

President Herzog's remarks came after Prime Minister Netanyahu sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for opposing his judicial reforms, sparking widespread street protests. The president also called on the government to put aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

"Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes. I appeal to the Prime Minister, members of the Government, and members of the Coalition: there are harsh and painful feelings. The entire nation is rapt with deep worry," Herzog said.

"Our security, economy, society - all are under threat. The whole people of Israel are looking at you. The whole Jewish People are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you," the ceremonial president in a statement.

"For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," he emphasised. He urged all the leaders in power to place the country's citizens above all else.

Irked by the televised speech given by Gallant, the Prime Minister's Office in a terse statement Sunday evening said "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening (Sunday, 26 March 2023), to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant".

The announcement led to a spontaneous and unprecedented outburst of anger against the country's longest-serving prime minister. An unconfirmed Channel 12 report said that 600,000-700,000 Israelis were demonstrating late on Sunday across the country, with protests reported from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu's private home in Jerusalem.

The unrest sparked by Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposals to shake up the judiciary by severely curbing the High Court of Justice's judicial review powers and the government's efforts to cement political control over the appointment of judges has met with resistance not only in the streets of the country but also abroad with thousands of Jewish diaspora members protesting during Netanyahu's visits to Italy, Germany and the UK.

The protests have alarmed business leaders, former security chiefs and drawn concern from Israel's close allies, including the United States. The country has also seen economic disruption with talk of a "flight of capital" and hi-tech leaders and firms.