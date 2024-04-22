Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF's intelligence chief resigns over Oct 7 failures, 1st senior figure to step down

    The events of October 7, 2023, marked a significant blow to Israel, resulting in the worst catastrophe in its history. The assault exposed vulnerabilities in Israel's intelligence and operational systems, shattering preconceived political notions.

    Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent October 7 attacks; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Following the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which breached Israel's formidable defenses, Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence, has tendered his resignation, becoming the first senior Israeli official to step down in the aftermath of the assault.

    The attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, primarily civilians, with approximately 250 more taken captive, igniting a six-month-long conflict against Hamas in Gaza.

    Pro-China leader's party secures landslide win in Maldives parliamentary elections amid row with India

    Haliva, who initially assumed responsibility for failing to prevent the assault shortly after its occurrence, expressed his decision to resign. The Israeli military confirmed that the Chief of Staff accepted Haliva's resignation request and expressed gratitude for his service.

    The resignation of Haliva may prompt further accountability among Israel's top security leadership for their inability to thwart the attack, potentially leading to additional resignations.

    Germany: Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH)

    The events of October 7, 2023, marked a significant blow to Israel, resulting in the worst catastrophe in its history. The assault exposed vulnerabilities in Israel's intelligence and operational systems, shattering preconceived political notions.

    Within a mere 24 hours, Israeli citizens lost faith in their state's ability to safeguard them. Six months following the attack, details surrounding the events of October 7th remain incomplete.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pro China leader's party secures landslide win in Maldives parliamentary elections amid row with India AJR

    Pro-China leader's party secures landslide win in Maldives parliamentary elections amid row with India

    Iran President Raisi visits Pakistan: Decoding complex relations between the two nations and future prospects snt

    Iran President Raisi visits Pakistan: Decoding complex relations between the two nations and future prospects

    North Korea has fired ballistic missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, claims South Korea snt

    North Korea has fired ballistic missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, claims South Korea

    Just the beginning Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria snt

    'Just the beginning': Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria

    Germany Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH) AJR

    Germany: Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH) snt

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH)

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered gcw

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

    Prunes to berries: 6 foods to eat for quick constipation relief RKK

    Prunes to berries: 6 foods to eat for quick constipation relief

    Top 10 US companies to work with in 2024 LinkedIn reveals gcw

    Top 10 US companies to work with in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon