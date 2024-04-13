Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel warns of 'consequences' if Iran chooses to escalate situation; says it's on high-alert (WATCH)

    Hagari's remarks, although not directly addressing a specific incident, seem to precede it, suggesting they were made earlier. He spoke about Iran's role in sponsoring terrorism across the Middle East and beyond.

    Israel warns of 'consequences' if Iran chooses to escalate situation; says it's on high-alert (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    IDF spokesperson R-Adm. Daniel Hagari on Saturday (April 13) issued a statement and stressed on Israel's readiness for potential escalation with Iran. He accused Iran of supporting militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah in various regions, leading to attacks on Israel. Hagari labeled Iran as the world's primary state sponsor of terrorism, linking its actions to destabilizing conflicts beyond the Middle East.

    Highlighting Israel's stance on the matter, Hagari stressed on their commitment to protecting Israeli citizens. He highlighted the IDF's preparedness to counter any threats, asserting that they would collaborate with allies to safeguard Israel's security.

    Sydney mall stabbings: Australian PM Albanese lauds policewoman for saving lives; calls her a hero (WATCH)

    Hagari's remarks, although not directly addressing a specific incident, seem to precede it, suggesting they were made earlier. He spoke about Iran's role in sponsoring terrorism across the Middle East and beyond.

    "The war initiated by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7th, followed by the involvement of Iran-supported Hezbollah on October 8th, along with the expansion of hostilities by Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria, and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, has escalated into a global conflict," Hagari said.

    Hagari warned that Iran will face repercussions for any further escalation it chooses to pursue.

    Sydney shopping mall attack: Video of face-off between attacker and civilian goes viral (WATCH)

    "In light of these developments, Israel remains on high alert, bolstering its readiness to defend against any additional Iranian aggression and stands prepared to respond as necessary," he said.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sydney mall stabbings: Australian PM Albanese lauds policewoman for saving lives; calls her a hero (WATCH) snt

    Sydney mall stabbings: Australian PM Albanese lauds policewoman for saving lives; calls her a hero (WATCH)

    Who is Riddhi Patel, pro-Palestine protester threatened to 'murder' Bakersfield City council? AJR

    Who is Riddhi Patel, pro-Palestine protester threatened to 'murder' Bakersfield City council?

    Man shot after multiple people stabbed in Sydney shopping centre; videos surface (WATCH) AJR

    Sydney shopping mall attack: Video of face-off between attacker and civilian goes viral (WATCH)

    Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting: Not just Tesla, but Starlink network also to feature in talks - Report vkp

    Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting: Not just Tesla, but Starlink network also to feature in talks - Report

    Explained Iran psychological warfare in Israel: Decoding the intensifying threat of an 'imminent attack' snt

    Iran's psychological warfare in Israel: Decoding the intensifying threat of an 'imminent attack'

    Recent Stories

    6 most EXPENSIVE diamond jewellery owned by Nita Ambani RKK

    6 most EXPENSIVE diamond jewellery owned by Nita Ambani

    TRIS exhibition explores the Interplay between Indian Culture, Nature and Animals

    TRIS exhibition explores the Interplay between Indian Culture, Nature and Animals

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more

    PM Modi met THESE Indian gamers, engaged in discussion about skillset vkp

    PM Modi met THESE Indian gamers, engaged in discussion about skillset

    Tips to ensure safe exercise during summer season rkn eai

    Tips to ensure safe exercise during summer season

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon