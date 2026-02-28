Flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport were suspended after Iranian strikes rocked the Gulf. Videos of passengers stranded go viral worldwide.

Dubai’s normally bustling aviation hub came to a sudden halt on Saturday after authorities suspended all flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, sending shockwaves through global travel networks.

The suspension followed Iranian retaliatory strikes across the Middle East after a joint military operation by the United States and Israel targeting sites in Iran earlier in the day.

Airport authorities confirmed that both departures and arrivals had been halted until further notice as the security situation in the region rapidly evolved.

In a statement, the airport operator urged travellers not to head to the airport and instead check directly with airlines for updates.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

Flights Halted, Passengers Stranded

Dubai’s aviation network—one of the busiest in the world—was effectively paralysed within hours.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded or scrambling for updates after airlines began cancelling flights and suspending services. Carriers operating from Dubai, including Emirates and flydubai, cancelled all operations on Saturday.

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates was quoted as saying in a Gulf News report, "Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai."

"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities," it added.

Meanwhile, flydubai said, “This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly.”

Wider Airspace Closures Across the Gulf

The disruption in Dubai came as multiple countries across the Gulf region moved to shut or restrict their airspace following escalating hostilities.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait temporarily closed or restricted airspace, forcing airlines worldwide to cancel, reroute, or suspend flights as a precaution.

The ripple effect disrupted travel across Europe, Asia and beyond, with several global carriers pausing operations to the region.

Authorities have not indicated when operations at DXB and DWC will resume.

Escalation After US–Israel Strikes on Iran

The crisis unfolded after the United States and Israel launched strikes across Iran in an operation described as pre-emptive.

Reports indicated explosions in Tehran and near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was later moved to a secure location.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said it had launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, while missile strikes also targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Authorities confirmed the area of Juffair, where the US naval headquarters is located, was hit, prompting evacuations in nearby neighbourhoods.

Explosions and interception attempts were also reported across several cities in the Gulf region.

Civilian Casualty Reported in UAE

Amid the unfolding crisis, the UAE confirmed that shrapnel from an attack killed one person in Abu Dhabi, marking the first reported fatality from Iran’s counteroffensive in the region.

Sirens rang out in multiple countries, including Jordan, while military responses and interceptions were reported across the Gulf.

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthi officials in Yemen signalled they could resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel, adding to fears of a wider regional conflict.

Global Leaders React as Tensions Soar

World leaders and international organisations reacted swiftly to the escalating conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting, warning of the risks of further escalation.

The European Union described the developments as “perilous” and urged protection of civilians, while Russia criticised the strikes as a dangerous move that could trigger catastrophe in the region.

Several countries also moved to suspend flights to Iran, Israel and neighbouring states.

Uncertainty Over When Dubai Flights Will Resume

For now, travellers passing through Dubai—often considered a central crossroads of global aviation—are being urged to closely monitor official announcements and stay in contact with airlines regarding rebooking or refund options.

With regional tensions still unfolding and airspace closures continuing, aviation officials say the timeline for resuming normal operations remains unclear.