Following a US-led agreement with Tehran, Israel signals a defiant security posture, vowing to continue military operations against Hezbollah and reserving the right to strike Iran unilaterally, regardless of international diplomatic frameworks.

Israel Vows to Continue Military Operations, Strike Iran Unilaterally

As the landscape of Middle East diplomacy shifts following a newly announced US-led agreement with Tehran, Israel is signalling a defiant and assertive security posture. Sagiv Steinberg, CEO of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), has publicly declared that Israel will maintain its military operations against Hezbollah and reserves the right to strike Iran unilaterally, regardless of international diplomatic frameworks.

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Speaking with ANI, Steinberg emphasised that the security of Israel's northern border is a non-negotiable strategic objective. Referencing the trauma of October 7, he argued that Israel can no longer tolerate the presence of militant groups capable of launching attacks from its doorstep. "We saw what happened yesterday; we saw what happened last week. The US didn't agree to those attacks, but it was the catalyst for this agreement. Let's not forget that. Israel doesn't have the fortune of staying and waiting for Hezbollah to rebuild. We saw what happened on October 7th. Israel cannot repeat this mistake again. There is no terrorist organisation that can live on Israeli borders that can attack one morning and slaughter people and kidnap them. This will not be another scenario like that. Israel cannot accept it,' he said.

"The goal is to get quite to the Israeli north and to eliminate the threat from Hezbollah. That is the goal. In order to do that, Israel has to continue to work on what it is doing today. I'm not saying to attack every day in the Dahieh (Beirut), but if there is a threat, Israel should attack. Even if the US doesn't agree to it, by the way," he added.

Ceasefire Dependent on Hezbollah's Dismantling

Steinberg clarified that Israel would only consider freezing its military operations if the Lebanese government follows through on the mandate to fully dismantle Hezbollah, a condition he sees as the only viable path to a lasting ceasefire. "And I think that Israel will stay and freeze the army operation in Lebanon until the next phase with the Lebanese government. It has, according to the agreement, to dismantle Hezbollah. When the Lebanese army does it, then we can talk about the seizing the fire against Hezbollah," he added.

US-Israel Ties Amid 'Strategic Disagreements'

Regarding claims of Israel being left out of the US-led diplomatic agreement with Tehran, the CEO of JCFA described US President Donald Trump as "the greatest ally of Israel" and reflected on the deep-rooted ties between Israel and the American defence industry. However, he maintained that true "friendship" allows for strategic disagreements, particularly regarding the unfolding US-Iran accord, while adding that the agreement "doesn't apply to Israel."

"Trump is the greatest ally of Israel. Let's not forget it. He started the war together with Israel. He sees Israel as--and also the American defence industry sees it as--the greatest ally that the US ever had. But with friends, there are issues that can be solved. In with friends, some issues can be discussed. And I don't think it's the last word between Israel and the US. The agreement is between the US and Iran. It doesn't involve Israel as far as the Israeli government, as I can see now what they are saying at the high levels of the Israeli government. The agreement doesn't apply to Israel," he said.

Warning Against Iranian Nuclear Rebuild

Steinberg further made it clear that if Tehran attempts to leverage the diplomatic breathing room to "rebuild its nuclear capability", Jerusalem will not hesitate to act alone. "But I think that if Israel sees again that Iran is rebuilding the ballistic missile industry, rebuilding its nuclear capability, we will have a problem, and Israel should and Israel would go to another attack in Iran even without the US," he said.

Defence Minister Reinforces Hardline Stance, Rejects Withdrawal

His remarks come as the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared that the Israeli military will not pull back from its positions across the border, drawing a firm line against the newly announced American-led diplomatic framework. Israeli media reported that Jerusalem has directly communicated its refusal to comply with international withdrawal timelines to US President Donald Trump.

According to reports by Israeli media, Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined a highly assertive national security posture, making it clear that external diplomatic pressures will not alter the state's current defensive deployment. While detailing Israel's security policy, the Defence Minister stated that "The IDF will remain indefinitely in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza to protect Israeli citizens."

Katz strongly reinforced this hardline stance by confirming that Jerusalem has already confronted its closest ally over the parameters of the newly brokered agreement. "We firmly oppose withdrawing from Lebanon, a position made clear to the US," the Defence Minister asserted.

The leader further issued a severe, direct warning to Tehran regarding any potential escalation along the northern border, stating, "If Iran attacks over Lebanon, Israel will strike back with full force." According to the Israeli media, Katz emphasised that "Israel rejects withdrawal from Lebanon despite all existing and future pressures," adding that Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu made this clear to US President Trump."

The clear intent of not withdrawing from Lebanon is contrary to the expectations that Iran has. However, the aces are with the US, which has so far managed to convince Benjamin Netanyahu to resist unilateral action in Lebanon. (ANI)