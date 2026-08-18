Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Tibetan MP Chopepal Thupten, affirming the state's commitment to diversity. The Central Tibetan Administration also marked India's 80th Independence Day in Dharamshala, expressing gratitude and solidarity.

Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met Tibetan Parliament member Chopepal Thupten at his Sadashivanagar residence and said the State would continue to uphold values of harmony, inclusivity and mutual respect.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "Shri Chophel Thupten, Member of the Tibetan Parliament, called upon me today." Shri Chophel Thupten, Member of the Tibetan Parliament, called upon me today. Our state’s strength lies in its diversity, and we will continue to uphold the values of harmony, inclusivity and mutual respect that make Karnataka truly special. pic.twitter.com/aGV0GGfr2H — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 18, 2026

"Our state's strength lies in its diversity, and we will continue to uphold the values of harmony, inclusivity and mutual respect that make Karnataka truly special," he added.

Tibetan Govt-in-Exile Marks India's Independence Day

On August 15, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile, marked India's 80th Independence Day at its headquarters in Dharamshala, with CTA President Sikyong Penpa Tsering hoisting the Indian national flag.

Ministers of the Tibetan government-in-exile, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, members of parliament, CTA officials and staff, and members of the Tibetan community attended the celebrations in the north Indian hill town.

Speaking to the media, Tsering congratulated the people of India on the occasion and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

"Every Indian should cherish this moment because we know what it means to live without freedom," Tsering said, drawing a parallel with the situation of Tibetans living under Chinese rule.

He said India's freedom and independence continue to serve as an inspiration for Tibetans, who remain deprived of basic freedoms in Tibet.

Tsering said the Independence Day celebration has also become an occasion for Tibetans in exile to join Indians in commemorating the country's independence and expressing solidarity with the Indian people.

The celebrations in Dharamshala came as Tibetans in exile joined Indians across the country and around the world in marking India's 80th Independence Day.

For the Tibetan exile administration, the annual flag-hoisting ceremony carries significance beyond the commemoration of India's freedom struggle, reflecting its close association with India and the Tibetan community's continuing aspirations for freedom, cultural identity and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration, extended greetings to India on the occasion.

"The Central Tibetan Administration extends its sincere greetings to the people of India on the 80th Indian Independence Day. As we celebrate this historic milestone, we wish the nation continued unity. prosperity and progress," said in a statement on X.

The CTA's Independence Day observance in Dharamshala highlighted the longstanding association between the Tibetan community in exile and India, with the Tibetan leadership paying tribute to India's freedom struggle while raising concerns over developments in Tibet.

(ANI)