The Israeli Air Force struck over 200 targets in Iran as part of Operation 'Roar of the Lion'. The IDF also eliminated senior Hezbollah and IRGC commanders in Lebanon and destroyed a key Iranian nuclear development site, says the IDF.

IAF Strikes Over 200 Targets in Iran

The Israeli Air Force says that in the last 24 hours it has struck more than 200 targets in Western and Central Iran. The IAF said, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed extensive strike sorties over the past day in western and central Iran, during which numerous munitions were dropped on more than 200 targets of the Iranian terror regime, including ballistic missile launchers, defence systems, and production sites for means of combat."

"Since the launch of Operation "Roar of the Lion," the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties targeting a variety of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scale of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel," it added.

Nuclear Weapons Site Destroyed

Earlier the Israel Defence Forces said that the 'Taleghan' compound, a site they claimed was used by the Iranian regime to advance nuclear weapons capabilities had been destroyed. The IDF said the compound was used to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments as part of the covert 'AMAD' project in the 2000s.

Key Hezbollah, IRGC Commanders Eliminated

On the front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF claimed that its forces had eliminated Abu Dharr Mohammadi, the operations commander in the IRGC's missile unit within Hezbollah in Beirut. According to IDF, Mohammadi was a central figure coordinating between Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime and played a key role in rehabilitating Hezbollah's missile program following Operation Northern Arrows.

IDF also claimed to have eliminated Ali Muslim Tabaja, a senior commander of the Iranian Imam Hossein Division. The IDF said, Tabaja was a key figure who held a series of military roles both within Hezbollah and within the division. The Imam Hussein Division is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to strengthen the Iranian axis and to operate against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

IDF also eliminated Abu Ali Riyan, Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' southern Lebanon unit commander. IDF claimed, Riyan was the central figure responsible for coordinating operations, recruiting operatives, and managing its weapon supply chain.

IDF said that it had also eliminated 100 plus fighters and destroyed 60 plus command and control centres of the 'Radwan Force'.

Netanyahu Issues Warning to Iran's New Supreme Leader

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayotallah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could look at targeting him just as they did his father.

Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied: "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Netanyahu dubbed the younger Khamenei a "puppet" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps who "cannot show his face in public."

In a strong statement, Netanyahu suggested that developments in the region have transformed the strategic balance involving Israel, Iran and the broader Middle East, while also hinting at possible future actions against groups that Israel considers terrorist organisations.